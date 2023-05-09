Go With Joe®: Supercharge Your Chores with Sun Joe® 24V iON+ Cordless Tool System

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Joe® is revolutionizing the way you tackle chores with its game-changing 24V iON+ battery system, offering you unparalleled convenience and power in lawn, garden and auto care. With up to 40% off on exclusive introductory kits and now over 150+ tools that are compatible with the same interchangeable and rechargeable battery, there's never been a better time to upgrade your outdoor maintenance arsenal.

"The 24V iON+ battery system is perfect for tackling a variety of chores around your home, yard, garden, and garage."

The 24V iON+ battery system is perfect for tackling a variety of chores around your home, yard, garden, and garage. Inflate tires, vacuum cars, sweep leaves, trim overgrown branches, cut wood, power wash exteriors, mow lawns, till soil and more with easy, cord-free, gas-free and hassle-free convenience. Plus, the Sun Joe advanced battery technology ensures no-fade power and reliability from start to finish for maximum job performance.

Recent discussions on banning gas-powered lawn equipment have made headlines. As more states and towns consider adopting these regulations, it's time to kick some grass, ditch the gas, and make the switch to greener battery power with the Sun Joe iON+ 24V cordless tool system.

With the Sun Joe 24V iON+ battery system, you can effortlessly maintain your lawn, garden, and outdoor spaces while doing your part for the environment. Embrace the future of outdoor maintenance and benefit from the special introductory offers available now. It's time to Go With Joe® and supercharge your chores with the unparalleled performance and convenience of the 24V iON+ battery system.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your outdoor maintenance game. Shop the 24V iON+ lawn and garden tools today and experience the Sun Joe difference.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe® — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore, any season. For more information, visit https://snowjoe.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

