The Imagine Group Announces Appointment of New Directors to the Board

MINNEAPOLIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imagine Group, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced two new appointments to its Board of Directors: Kimberly A. Snyder, a proven chief executive with vast experience leading large, global teams in the film and visual communications industry, and Max Harris, a successful C-level executive with 25+ years' experience managing complex print manufacturing operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim and Max to the Board," said Chris Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of Imagine. "Their expansive and diverse experience will be a vital source of guidance as we continue to experience exponential growth and execute against our forthcoming expansion plans."

Chairman of the Board Don McKenzie added, "The board and I are honored that Kim and Max have joined us. Having seasoned executives of their caliber on our Board of Directors will serve as a valuable asset as Imagine continues to develop and deliver innovative solutions for its customers."

In her role as Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly A. Snyder has been leading Panavision's global portfolio of technology-focused equipment and service companies since 2012. Under Kim's guidance, Panavision has stood out as a technical innovator, especially in the areas of camera and lens design, while also enhancing its rental footprint and expanding its imaging and finishing services. Kim oversaw the acquisition of Light Iron, advancing the company's evolution as a premier provider of end-to-end services for the feature, series, and commercial production markets.

As President of World Graphic Services, Max Harris is an accomplished executive with over 45 years' experience in the print and visual communications industry. His track record encompasses nearly all aspects of printing and print management, including numerous acquisitions, capital equipment purchasing, research and engineering, plant efficiencies, and P&L ownership for over 40 print operations. Max also serves as Operating Partner for Atlas Holdings.

Imagine is widely recognized as a leading visual communications company, having been ranked among the top 20 in the Printing Impressions 300, as a top wide-format printer, and as a top 50 POP printer. Imagine has also been recognized for its creative capabilities by the Graphic Design USA awards, which honor the best designs in print, packaging, POP, internet, interactive, video, and more.

