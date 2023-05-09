Storied NFL Player Announces Formation of the Beach Football League (BFL), the First-Ever Professional Beach Tackle Football Game and League

2x Super Bowl Champion Tully Banta-Cain will launch the first-ever professional tackle football league on sand; an inaugural game will take place in February 2024 with NFL stars Terrell Owens, Pacman Jones, Jamie Collins, and more

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 2x Super Bowl Champion, Tully Banta-Cain, announces his latest sports and entrepreneurial venture with the Beach Football League (BFL), a first-of-its-kind tackle football event and league to be played on sand.

The Beach Football League will kick off in February 2024 at a surprise location, following a draft and launch party in Las Vegas the week of Super Bowl LVIII. The inaugural event will mark the formation of an all-new league, where professional and amateur football players will be invited to compete at beaches across the U.S. and abroad starting June 2024 and continuing yearly.

To date, participants in the Beach Football League's inaugural event include coach Corey Dillon, Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, and Future Hall of Famer, Pacman Jones, alongside other professional football players such as Patrick Willis, Dexter McCluster, Lorenzo Alexander, Bryant McKinnie, Prince Amukamara, Tre Williams, Jamie Collins, Devin McCourty, and many more to be announced.

"I am so excited to play in the Beach Football League and offer this new experience to football fans everywhere. We are filling a huge void in the sport by introducing a whole new playing field - replacing turf with sand. To me, the BFL is really about getting back to the basics of football and focusing on the fun of it." - Jamie Collins, former NFL Linebacker and Beach Football League Participant

"Looking forward to taking my talents and popcorn to the beach. Getcha popcorn ready!" - Terrell Owens, Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and Beach Football League Participant

"Minority ownership is rare among leagues so I'm extremely proud to be embarking on this journey with my teammates, friends, and other players from the NFL. Tackle beach football has never been played on a pro level in history, and I'm so thrilled to offer it for the first time through the Beach Football League. We are creating a safe and lower-impact alternative for the players while giving fans an interactive opportunity to be involved with a new inclusive league." - Tully Banta-Cain, Founder of the Beach Football League

The Beach Football League's inaugural event will offer fans an immersive experience beyond football, featuring notable musical guests and additional entertainment to be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available for pre-sale later this year, with pricing and packages starting at $350. Sponsorship bids for securing exclusive categories are now being accepted.

