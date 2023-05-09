Supplier.io Partners with U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce to Help Companies Source from Military Spouse-Owned Businesses

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier.io, the leading data, analytics and SaaS provider of supplier diversity management solutions, today announced a partnership with the U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce that adds military spouse-owned business data to Supplier.io's global database of more than two million certified diverse suppliers. Companies can now better support active military and veteran families as part of their supplier diversity programs.

"Our partnership with the U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce allows us to expand our diverse supplier database and provide companies with a powerful tool to source from military spouse-owned businesses and build more inclusive supply chains," said Aylin Basom, Supplier.io CEO. "Now, companies can easily find and work with military spouse-owned businesses, supporting our nation's heroes and their families while driving economic growth and diversity."

According to The Hackett Group's 2022 Supplier Diversity Study, more than 93% of U.S. companies include service-disabled and veteran small businesses as part of their supplier diversity programs. However, the 2023 Supplier Diversity Benchmarking Report found that companies on average spend only 0.4% of their total supplier diversity budget with veteran-owned businesses. Using Supplier.io, supply chain and procurement leaders can effortlessly find certified diverse suppliers and identify new ways to partner with them across the company.

"The U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Supplier.io to drive economic growth and support the military community. By adding our data to Supplier.io's global diverse supplier database, it will bring increased visibility and opportunities to military spouse-owned businesses, and connect them with companies looking to diversify their supply chains," said Stephanie Brown, U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce CEO and co-founder. "Supplier.io's commitment to supplier diversity aligns with our mission to empower military spouses through entrepreneurship, and we are excited to see the positive impact that this partnership will have on our community."

"At USAA, we aim to create a supply chain as diverse as our membership. We are excited to see Supplier.io adding U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce data to its global diverse supplier database, making it easier for companies like ours to identify and engage with military spouse-owned businesses. Military spouses are key to the success of our military families, and advocating for their businesses just makes sense," said Wayne Shanks, supplier diversity director with USAA's Global Sourcing and Procurement.

"Military spouses are an integral part of the business owner's community. CVS Health is committed to empowering, advocating and strengthening relationships across the military community to create connections for military spouse business owners and to make an impact in every community we serve," said Monette Knapik, CVS Health enterprise supplier diversity executive director.

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the leading data, analytics, and SaaS provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, optimize, and scale their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the Supplier Diversity community, Supplier.io's mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end Supplier Diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io's customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

