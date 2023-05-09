Xoxoday Partners with Workato to Transform Rewards and Recognition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a leading rewards and incentives platform, announced a new strategic partnership with Workato, the leading enterprise automation and integration platform. This partnership will enable Xoxoday to create hyper-personalized automated employee and customer rewards and recognition programs for its clients.

Xoxoday's platform provides a range of employee and customer engagement solutions, including rewards and recognition programs, wellness initiatives, consumer promotion campaigns, loyalty programs, survey incentives, learning and development programs, and more. With the addition of Workato's iPaaS capabilities, Xoxoday will be able to integrate its platform with a wide range of enterprise systems, including HR systems, productivity tools, survey tools, marketing automation, and communication platforms. This will allow their customers to seamlessly integrate Xoxoday Plum into their existing workflows and deliver hyper-personalized reward experiences making it easier than ever to reward and recognize employees, customers, and partners.

As part of the partnership, Xoxoday clients will have access to Workato's vast library of pre-built integrations, making connecting with popular HRMS, Sales and Marketing Automation, CRMs, surveys, and more tools easy.

"We are excited to partner with Workato to enhance our platform further and deliver a well-rounded superior customer experience," said Piyush Agarwal, Vice President, Product, Xoxoday. "Our platform is designed to help organizations create a culture of appreciation and recognition. This partnership will allow us to provide our customers an even more seamless and integrated experience. With Workato's powerful integration capabilities, we can help clients connect their rewarding initiatives with their broader business strategies, driving better outcomes and results."

"Xoxoday is a recognised industry leader in the rewards and incentives space. We are beyond excited to work with them to integrate their platform seamlessly with a full suite of tools, and we look forward to achieving their vision of creating a comprehensive and streamlined rewards experience for thousands of customers and employees," said Amlan Debnath, Managing Director, Workato Asia Pacific & Japan.

About Xoxoday

Xoxoday is a leading rewards and incentive platform that provides a range of solutions for HR, marketing, sales, and customer success teams to help them create a culture of appreciation and recognition while getting them better ROI for their engagement spends. Its platform includes rewards and recognition programs, loyalty programs, consumer promotion campaigns, wellness initiatives, learning and development programs, and more. Xoxoday is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and has US, Singapore, and Dubai offices.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.

