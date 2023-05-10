ALLMED EARNS FULL NCQA ACCREDITATION IN UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

PORTLAND, Ore. , May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management is proud to announce that it has earned Full NCQA Utilization Management accreditation.1 By achieving this status, AllMed, a leading provider of utilization management (UM) and independent review (IRO) services, earned recognition for its commitment to quality care, consumer protections, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes. The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality.

"Quality and compliance are embedded in every aspect of the AllMed culture," said Maridy McGinnis, President and CEO, AllMed. "Our health plan and payer clients, and their members, depend on us to provide services at the highest standard. This is why earning the Full NCQA Utilization Management accreditation is so important to us".

"Achieving NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation demonstrates that AllMed has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane.

ABOUT ALLMEDSM

Since 1995, tailored utilization management (UM) and independent review organization (IRO) services from AllMed have provided the informed guidance leading health care payers require to deliver determinations with confidence. AllMed works as an essential extension of its clients' teams to deliver clinical decision-making that supports improved patient care while ensuring appropriate health care utilization. As trusted advisors, AllMed is setting the bar for our evolving industry. The AllMed payer community impact is substantial, as evidenced by the coordination and management of cases for more than 200 million Americans.

ABOUT NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. In recognition for its leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion, NCQA has won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

1NCQA has reviewed and accredited AllMed Healthcare Management's Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit http://www.ncqa.org/.

