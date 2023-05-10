Ellie Mental Health Appoints Its First Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Amponsah

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mental Health – a clinician owned mental health care company creating accessible care through franchising – today announced the appointment of their first Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Amponsah. The creation of this role is part of Ellie Mental Health's explosive growth strategy and commitment to investing in a strong leadership team.

Amponsah joins the team with nearly two decades of experience working in a variety of high-level marketing roles across multiple lifestyle, consumer, and franchised brands including Target and Supercuts. In this role she will continue Ellie's forward trajectory as a national brand while overseeing integrated marketing efforts across new and existing franchises.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic leader to the Ellie team" said Erin Pash, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Ellie Mental Health. "The Chief Marketing Officer position is the latest of the senior hires we have been making to position ourselves successfully based on the monumental growth we have seen over the last two years".

"As Ellie continues to expand into one of the leading mental health care companies across the United States, we must continue to bring in key players to guide new locations" said Chris Pash, Senior Vice President for Growth and Development at Ellie Mental Health. "We have over 500 clinics opening over the next few years and Amponsah will be key in creating a cohesive brand experience and offering the support needed to new franchise owners".

About Ellie Mental Health

Ellie Mental Health is a millennial-made and clinician owned mental health care company that is rapidly expanding across the nation through franchising. The brand is transforming the culture of mental healthcare by providing creative solutions and innovative thinking to reduce barriers in accessing mental health services. For more information about Ellie Mental Health, visit https://www.elliementalhealth.com/.

