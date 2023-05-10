Founded in 1873 - Coors Celebrates 150th Anniversary

In honor of its 150th anniversary, Coors Banquet will give away $150,000 to deserving businesses to kick start their own legacies

GOLDEN, Colo., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Brewing Company is celebrating a historic milestone — 150 years of beer brewing in Golden, Colorado. To honor the momentous occasion, the brand's most storied beer, Coors Banquet, is celebrating in a big way with a new global campaign, Start Your Legacy. The campaign is a year-long celebration including a new commercial featuring the iconic voice of Cole Hauser, commemorative 150th limited-edition packaging available nationwide, and culminates in a huge anniversary party in Golden, Colo. this September.

To honor 150 years of beer brewing in Golden, Colo., Coors Banquet is celebrating with a new global campaign, Start Your Legacy. (PRNewswire)

The Coors legacy began in 1873, founded with ingenuity, grit and a commitment to quality. Originally brewed for Colorado gold and silver miners to enjoy after a hard day's work, Coors Banquet has been a part of history and pop culture for a century and a half. The iconic stubby bottle was even smuggled across the country before it became available east of the Mississippi in 1981. A known favorite among rock stars, actors, cowboys and presidents, Coors Banquet honors the same brewing tradition since its start 150 years ago — without compromise — still brewed only in Golden with 100% Rocky Mountain water.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be a part of a legacy that spans 150 years," said David Coors, fifth generation Coors family member and Molson Coors executive. "We credit our longevity to our incredible employees, loyal supporters, our unwavering commitment to quality and constant evolution. From our legendary Coors Banquet brew, to our new arrivals, Barmen 1873 and Five Trail Whiskey, we plan to continue to find ways to ensure Coors is around for the next 150."

Coors continues to build on its lasting legacy by looking to the future, with comprehensive improvements to the Coors brewery underway — an investment into both the Coors operations and the Clear Creek Valley in Golden.

"You can't be afraid to modernize your legacy," said Peter Coors, fifth generation Coors family member and director of the Coors brewery modernization project. "Through this upgrade, we'll become one of the most efficient breweries in the world, and at the same time, stay committed to Colorado and our heritage."

In celebration of Coors Banquet's long-standing brewing legacy and to help other businesses create their own, Banquet is daring business owners to "Kick Start Your Legacy" through the first-ever Coors Banquet Legacy Fund, just in time for National Small Business Day on May 10th. Through this fund, Coors Banquet will give away a total of $150,000 to entrepreneurial small businesses pursuing their own lasting legacies.

"We found only roughly 50%** of crowdfunded projects actually reach their funding goal, and that's a lot of legacies that never had the chance to get started," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "The Coors Banquet Legacy Fund will help entrepreneurs of the next generation get one step closer toward their goals by providing funds to help make their business dreams a reality."

Coors Banquet will accept U.S.-based submissions that meet the criteria and uphold the brand's values, like the willingness to persevere through hardships and a commitment to making a positive impact in the community. Not only will the brand help businesses secure resources with the Coors Banquet Legacy Fund, where 15 entrepreneurs will receive $10,000,* but they'll also help business owners celebrate with beer* for them and their backers.

Starting today, entrepreneurs can apply and submit their businesses at www.coors.com/kickstartyourlegacy for consideration.

Submissions close on May 24, 2023 at 11:59pm CDT. Owners of U.S.-based businesses must be 21+ to submit. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Owners of new businesses operating/located 50 U.S./D.C., Owners must be 21+. Enter by 5/24/23. See Official Rules for eligibility and entry details, at coors.com/kickstartyourlegacy. Beer money fulfilled as a $500 check.

** SkyQuest Technology Consulting

