Mindy Kaling and Andie Swim Announce the Launch of Mindy x Andie Swim Collection

Mindy x Andie Marks Kaling's Debut into Swim Design

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-hyphenate Mindy Kaling has teamed up with Andie, the global direct-to-consumer swimwear brand, to launch an exclusive swimwear collection. The Mindy x Andie collection features 33 SKUs and is now available for purchase on AndieSwim.com. This collection marks Mindy's debut in swim design and features an array of colors, fabrics, and silhouettes that retail from $52 - $128.

Mindy Kaling x Andie Swim - Photo Credit: Ari Michelson (PRNewswire)

The collection includes original designs co-created with Kaling, such as the Maya dress and Amor top, and some of Mindy's favorite existing Andie styles like the Malibu and the Amalfi in exclusive new colorways. The collection was designed with inclusivity top of mind and caters to all body types, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXXL. Mindy, a longtime fan of Andie, worked closely with the brand to ensure the collection is stylish, comfortable, and fits across every body type.

Mindy Kaling shares her excitement for the upcoming launch, stating, "I have been a fan of Andie Swim for years, drawn to their authenticity as a brand, their sense of humor, and of course, the fit of their suits. For that reason, I jumped at the chance to work with Andie on designing my first ever swim collection. I wanted the collection to be bold, fun, and empowering, full of pieces that make you look and feel amazing. The collection is a mix of our brand-new designs and some of my favorite Andie styles reimagined in new textures and colors. I hope that you love Mindy x Andie as much as I do!"

Andie Swim's founder and CEO, Melanie Travis, echoes Mindy's enthusiasm, saying, "We're beyond thrilled to partner with Mindy on this swimwear collection. Mindy's unique perspective on style and color, coupled with her passion for empowering women, made this collaboration so much fun. She provided valuable input on silhouettes that she has both loved and disliked over the years, ultimately enabling us to craft a collection that we're all obsessed with. It's bold, fun, and full of vibrant colors, with silhouettes that are flattering for all body types. I can't wait to see what people think - I am so excited to share the Mindy x Andie collection with the world."

The Mindy x Andie swim collection will be available for purchase on Andie Swim's website and in stores starting May 10, 2023. For more information about the collection, as well as exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow @mindykaling and @andieswim on social media.

About Andie Swim

Andie Swim is a brand created for every woman, every activity and every body. We design well-fitting swimwear and intimates for the modern woman and for all of life's occasions, featuring classic, stylish styles sizes 0-26 that women can wear time and time again. Starting with swimwear, Andie takes the worry out of swimsuit shopping so you can feel confident and stay authentic to who you are. Harnessing an industry-first Fit Quiz, one-to-one virtual fittings with our Fit Experts and educational fit guides, we take the vulnerability and difficulty out of buying swimwear to help you find your suit, tailored just for you. The all-new, eco-friendly Andie Intimates collection was made with years of fit and design feedback – for underwear and bralettes so comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing anything at all. We're a woman-founded business striving to help everyone find their perfect Andie fit.

Andie Swim Logo (PRNewswire)

