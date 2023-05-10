Nikon Announces Z8 Mirrorless Camera; First Look YouTube Video at B&H

The Nikon Z8 is a compact mirrorless camera designed for hybrid content creators searching for a camera loaded with pro-grade photo and video features in an easily adaptable, compact body. Boasting a 45MP full frame stacked sensor paired with an EXPEED 7 processor, intelligent autofocusing capabilities, and 8K video recording, the Z8 is a camera that effortlessly switches from still to video without compromising quality.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera

Product Highlights

45.7MP Full-Frame Stacked CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

Smaller and Lighter than Both the Z9 and D850 Cameras

Intelligent Tracking and Autofocusing

8K60p and 4K 120p Video Recording

Internal 10-Bit ProRes 422 HQ and 12-Bit Raw

Blackout-Free Viewfinder and 4-Axis Tilting Monitor

Dual Memory Card Slots, Dual USB-C Ports

It all starts with a 45.7MP FX-Format sensor, paired with an EXPEED 7 Image Processor. Together they are capable of capturing high-resolution imagery under a wide range of shooting conditions. By eliminating a mechanical shutter, the Z8 is silent, produces minimal rolling shutter, and captures stills up to 1/32000-second. Pre-Release Capture ensures that decisive moments are never missed by recording up to a second's worth of frames prior to pressing the shutter.

The Z8 is 30% smaller than Z9 camera and 15% smaller than D850, making it easier to carry, easier to rig, and easier to stabilize. While no longer built into the camera body, a dedicated vertical battery grip is available separately.

Using the same AF algorithms as the Z9, the Nikon Z8 boasts fast, accurate subject recognition and focusing. Leaning on deep learning, precision tracking is possible across a wide range of subjects, from humans to animals to vehicles. Eye-AF can be used in conjunction with wide area AF to nail focus on fast-moving subjects, while Backlit AF manages focusing under difficult lighting environments.

Like the Z9, the Z8 is loaded with high-end video features for capturing high-resolution content with impressive dynamic range. 12-bit internal recording is possible using Nikon's N-RAW format, as well as 10-bit ProRes 422 HQ, eliminating the need for external accessories. Resolution sticklers will appreciate 8K60p recording, as well as 4K120p for slow-motion applications.

Complementing the Z8's video capabilities is 24-bit linear PCM sound recording, which promises impressive dynamic range with minimal noise. When paired with the Tascam Digital Adapter, the Z8 can be used with a wide range of professional XLR microphones.

Dual-stream technology sends images to the Z 8's Quad-VGA viewfinder and memory card simultaneously for real-time viewing up to 120 fps. A 4-axis tilting touchscreen LCD with vertical playback mode offers versatility when working from odd angles.

The Z8 is the first Nikon camera to support USB-C to Ethernet connectivity via a USB Communication Terminal. Wireless connectivity is possible using Bluetooth and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Dual CFexpress/XQD and SD card slots provide options for photographers and videographers alike.

