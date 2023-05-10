OKX Announced as Title Sponsor and Premium Partner of Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit

ISTANBUL, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it is the Title Sponsor and Premium Partner of the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit, the largest blockchain conference in Eurasia.

The Summit will take place on May 10-11 at the Pullman Istanbul Hotel & Convention Center, and aims to bring together representatives and entrepreneurs from the world's leading crypto and blockchain companies. During the two-day conference, OKX President Hong will deliver a keynote speech on "Building the Rails of the Future," while OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique will participate in a panel on "Web 3.0: Advantages, Disadvantages, and Importance." Additionally, Hong and Haider will discuss Türkiye's significance for OKX's global expansion and their belief in the country's potential for Web3 and blockchain innovation.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "With its strong crypto community, Türkiye has enormous potential to shape the future of the blockchain ecosystem, not just in Eurasia but globally. That's why events like the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit are critical for our sector. With OKX's sponsorship, we hope to preserve the pulse of the Web3 ecosystem in Istanbul, and I'm excited to meet our Turkish users at the Summit."

Prior to this announcement, OKX announced that it plans to open an office in Türkiye in the coming months. OKX was also the Name Sponsor of Istanbul Fintech Week on April 13-14.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

