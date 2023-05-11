ARLO EMPOWERS PING IDENTITY EMPLOYEES WITH IMPROVED PHYSICAL SECURITY

Arlo Safe Offered to Ping Identity Employees to Provide On-the-Go Personal, Family and Car Safety

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced a partnership with Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise. The new benefit will provide Ping Identity's approximately 800 US employees with an Arlo Safe subscription to deliver comprehensive on-the-go personal, family and car safety.

"In this competitive job market, it's increasingly important for organizations to provide a robust benefits package. Arlo Safe offers a comprehensive, affordable approach to on-the-go safety that business owners can offer as a perk to employees," said Matt McRae, CEO at Arlo. "Ping Identity and Arlo share a common goal of protecting our customers, whether it be digitally or physically, and we are proud to bring our personal safety solution to the Ping workforce."

Arlo Safe is a personal safety app featuring one-tap, 24/7 Emergency Response, family safety, automatic crash detection and more. Ideal for everyone from city dwellers walking home at night, to college students out with friends, teenagers walking to/from school, daily commuters, or even elderly family members, Arlo Safe is an all-encompassing 24/7 personal safety solution for ultimate peace of mind while on the go.

"We are excited to offer our employees additional peace of mind through the Arlo Safe app and subscription," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "Arlo offers an additional layer of security to their physical identity, so we can remain focused on securing digital identities around the world."

For more information on Arlo Safe and the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.Arlo.com. For additional details on Ping Identity visit, www.pingidentity.com .

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

