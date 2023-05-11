ASCO Power To Help Solve Healthcare Backup Power Questions in New Q&A Event

ASCO Power To Help Solve Healthcare Backup Power Questions in New Q&A Event

Industry professionals can get expert insight into critical power trends and solutions for meeting power objectives.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power availability is a critical part of healthcare operations. From design to evolving compliance requirements, mission-critical facilities have a lot to consider when establishing a critical power system. ASCO Power Technologies, in partnership with CFE Media, is facilitating a free event to answer some of the most pressing and common critical power questions in healthcare.

(PRNewsfoto/ASCO Power Technologies) (PRNewswire)

"We will tackle topics that can help facilities mitigate power-related life-safety risks and provide continuous patient care. The Q&A event will highlight best practices, code requirements, and innovative solutions that improve power resilience," said ASCO Power Product Manager Peter Rossomando. "Attendees can learn valuable insights and actionable ideas from our esteemed panel of experts to strengthen their understanding of critical power systems."

The event titled Ask the Experts: Explore Critical Power Systems in Hospitals will happen on May 18, 2023, at 11 AM Eastern time. It will address key topics such as:

How to drive sustainability in electrical infrastructure

The value of services in maintaining equipment performance

Code requirements and how they help verify power availability and performance

To learn more about improving power resilience in healthcare facilities, register for the event here.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

To learn more about any of ASCO's critical power products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com , or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies