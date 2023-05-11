Celebrate National Pet Month with Dr. Gary Richter's Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive For Dogs Nutritional Supplement - an award-winning canine nutritional supplement to support your dog's overall well-being and health

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Pet Month, a special time to celebrate your beloved pets that bring joy to your life. World-renowned veterinarian, Dr. Gary Richter, finds this the perfect time to tend to the health and well-being of your pets. He recommends doing so by increasing quality time with your furry friend, scheduling a check-up veterinary exam, and improving their diet for lasting health. Promoting a healthy diet can easily be done with Dr. Gary Richter's Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive. This powerful canine supplement contains over 40 nutrients to help promote a healthy diet, supports your dog's activity levels, and is the perfect way to tend to your dog in honor of National Pet Month. Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive was recognized as a revolutionary formula in 2022 when it was awarded the Pet Innovation Award for best "Dog Vitamin/Supplement of the Year." This nutrient-dense powder contains vitamins, minerals, calcium, and amino acids to help support the immune function of your dog, their organ health, digestive health, and joint health for a strong, revitalized life.*

What is Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition ® Nutra Thrive for Dogs is a revolutionary bacon-flavored canine nutritional supplement made with a potent 4-in-1 blend that can easily be added to any wet or dry dog food to upgrade its nutritional value. Containing an advanced comprehensive formula with a Super Canine blend, Vitamin and Mineral Blend a Probiotic-Enzyme blend, and a Superfoods blend, this one-of-a-kind dog supplement helps support your dog's healthy life span. Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for dogs tailored each of its blends for every health need of your dog. Nutra Thrive's Super Canine blend and Vitamin and Mineral blend contain easily absorbed B-complex vitamins, dietary fiber, and protein to promote overall health. The Probiotic-Enzyme blend combines digestive enzymes and potent probiotic strains for supported digestion and immunity. Lastly, the Superfoods blend contains the reishi mushroom, as well as shiitake and maitake mushrooms, to support healthy aging in your pet. All 4 blends are then combined with other premium ingredients that contain zero artificial preservatives or fillers to help support muscles, teeth, bones, joint health, and healthy energy levels at any life stage. From immune function support to promoting healthier digestion, joint health, and coat quality, Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs is the best award-winning supplement you can give to your dog to help them live a healthy, active life.*

Key Ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Superfoods Blend: Carrot, Mushroom Blend (Reishi, Shiitake, Maitake), MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Chlorella, and Spirulina

Super Canine Blend: Engevita® GSH Glutathione Inactive Yeast and Beef liver

Probiotic & Enzyme Blend: 2 billion CFUs** of 4 probiotic strains and 4 primary digestive enzymes (Protease, Papain, Lipase, Amylase)

**At the time of manufacture.

Where to purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition ® Nutra Thrive for dogs can be purchased at the Ultimate Pet Nutrition ® website for the price of $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

How to use Ultimate Pet Nutrition® Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Dr. Gary Richter recommends incorporating Nutra Thrive for Dogs into your pet's diet by obtaining the right dosage of the supplement for your dog's size, then sprinkle it over your dog's normal food. If your dog prefers, you may also add a small amount of water into the bowl to coat the kibble. Lastly, mix together Nutra Thrive and your dog's regular food until the Nutra Thrive powder has been evenly mixed into their food.

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition®

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition® provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition® combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products that help maximize the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Best-selling products include Nutra Thrive for Cats and the popular freeze-dried raw treats, Nutra Bites . Ultimate Pet Nutrition® products are also available on Amazon . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition® on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com .

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian and international best-selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide and new, available for pre-sale books, Longevity for Cats and Longevity for Dogs. He is also the founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products that help maximize the health benefits of dogs and cats everywhere. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide , is airing nationwide. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow us on Instagram @petvetexpert .

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

