MRP Announces the Appointment of Christopher Rack As CEO

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP, a leading provider of account-based technology and solutions, today announced Christopher Rack's appointment as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chris will report directly to Seamus Keating, CEO of publicly-listed parent company FD Technologies.

Chris Rack CEO OF MRP (PRNewswire)

Chris joins MRP with 16 years of B2B sales and marketing technology experience, leading teams in high-growth organizations and helping clients successfully navigate complex and constantly changing business environments. Chris joins MRP from DemandScience, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, and brings a wealth of experience in growing businesses and leading teams in demand and lead generation. Chris worked previously for other early-stage, rapid-growth companies in this space, including eMedia and Spiceworks.

Chris expressed excitement about joining the company and contributing to developing fresh growth opportunities for MRP clients, stating: "This is an exciting phase in MRP's journey. Already established as an industry-leading provider of account-based technology and tech-enabled services, demand for MRP's solutions is high and we are well positioned to scale. I look forward to bringing my expertise and experience to the role, working closely with the senior management, board members, and the entire MRP team to take the company to the next level of growth."

Seamus Keating, CEO, FD Technologies: "Our strategy as a Group is to support each business unit's distinct value proposition and maximize its growth opportunity. We are delighted to welcome Chris to lead the MRP business and I look forward to working with him and the team to deliver enhanced customer satisfaction and revenue growth."

About MRP

MRP revolutionizes how sales and marketing organizations reach and connect to the right buying groups and decision-makers, cost-effectively driving engagement and revenue, globally and at scale. Applying the industry's leading account intelligence and the broadest selection of orchestration channels in the market today, MRP Prelytix® powers over 1,000 programs across six continents to coordinate, execute, and optimize them in up to 20+ languages.

For more information, please visit https://www.mrpfd.com/

