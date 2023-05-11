My.Club Launches "No Fake Creators" Verification System to Ensure Creator Authenticity

New verification system for creator subscription platform uses machine learning to ensure users chat with real creators and not outsourced professionals

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today My.Club , the adult subscription platform for content creators, launched its " No Fake Creators " verification system to ensure the authenticity of creators. The new verification system uses machine learning algorithms to analyze and recognize human faces in images, providing a range of features to ensure users are chatting with real, verified creators.

"The launch of this verification system is part of an ongoing security effort by My.Club to thwart imposters and impersonators and ensure legitimate conversations are being had between real creators and real fans," said Mike Ford, Vice President at My.Club. "It's becoming a growing trend where users of other subscription platforms are noticing that the explicit conversations they're having with their favorite creators are actually being siphoned off to chat agencies and paid professionals abroad. We want to prevent that malpractice from happening on My.Club and we're confident this verification will make our platform best-in-class when it comes to cultivating meaningful connections with legitimate creators."

Once verified, creators are given a special badge to add to their profile to validate their authenticity. It signals to users that they will chat with an actual owner of the account, not an administrator, intermediary, or paid third party. Creators are offered to proceed with the verification each time they start a My.Club session on any device.

Becoming verified unlocks My.Club benefits for creators including being featured in special categories, receiving extra promotion and traffic, and additional monetization options. Only creators who are approved by the 'No Fake Creators' verification system can chat with users.

