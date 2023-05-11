Pro Gold Trader Launches to Help Investors Navigate Trading and Investing in Gold

BERLIN, Md., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our many platform offerings and customized design layouts are the results of years of experience. "We are thrilled to launch our new precious metals trading brokerage brand, which offers an unparalleled user experience to our clients," said Drew Rathgeber, President of ProGoldTrader. It is designed to make trading precious metals as efficient as possible.

Gold Trading Brokerage Launches to Help Investors Navigate Trading and Investing in Gold

The many software platforms that ProGoldTrader offers include advanced trading tools like real-time market data, news feeds, and tools for analyzing charts. It gives gold traders a simple-to-use interface that makes it easy to trade quickly and effectively. Our offerings also have advanced tools for managing risk and a wide range of chart trading strategies that can be changed to fit different trading styles and risk tolerances.

In addition to trading software, ProGoldTrader's mission is to demonstrate the true disparity between the different ways to invest and trade. President Drew Rathgeber says, "I want to be like Elon Musk and be a market disruptor, educating the general public on how investing and trading gold can work for you and against you."

ProGoldTrader, a firm specializing in gold, will be known for its professional expertise and commitment to its clients through exceptional, personalized customer service. For more information, please visit ProGoldTrader.com .

Contact:

Drew Rathgeber

ProGoldTrader.com

drathgeber@ProGoldTrader.com

1-888-776-6359

Futures and options trading involve substantial risk of loss and are not suitable for all investors. Investors should know and understand the risks involved in trading and carefully consider whether such trading is suitable in light of their financial circumstances and resources. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. ProGoldTrader is a dba: ProFuturesTrader, LLC.

