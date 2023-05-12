SponsorCloud and Equity Trust Company Providing Automated Solution for Alternative Investment Offerings in IRAs

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Trust Company and SponsorCloud, a leading Real Estate Investment Management Platform, have streamlined self-directed IRA investments for sponsors and IRA investors, automating the entire business cycle for raising capital and managing investor relations in private real estate investments.

The collaboration was driven by efforts to shorten the time to fund, streamline the required documentation, and optimize the user experience for sponsors and investors. Sponsors and syndicators have the added benefit of exposure to more than $11 trillion in retirement accounts.*

"Our collaboration with Equity Trust was created on the mutual mission to allow IRA investors and sponsors to more effectively interact. For too long, this has been a very manual and complicated process. We are very excited to build this technology with Equity Trust and look forward to streamlining the process of making investments through self-directed IRA accounts more accessible," said TJ Lokboj, Chief Revenue Officer, SponsorCloud.

"A lack of technology has held some investors back from holding alternative investments in their retirement accounts. By integrating with SponsorCloud, Equity Trust is expanding options for investors who have long been hindered by a manual process," said Casey Roberts, Chief Business Development Officer, Equity Trust Company.

Together, Equity Trust Company and SponsorCloud are excited to streamline the user experience for IRA investors, while providing access to alternative investments in real estate.

About SponsorCloud

SponsorCloud is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that enables real estate syndicators and fund managers to seamlessly raise capital, manage investor relations, and efficiently operate their business. SponsorCloud not only leads the industry with their flagship product, SyndicationPro, an investor management portal, it also works to deliver best-in-class education, exclusive networking opportunities, timely legal documents, fund administrative support, and more. Since inception in 2016, SyndicationPro has been helping real estate syndicators and fund managers raise over $9 billion, across 93,000 unique investors.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974 to a directed custodian today, with over 45 years of experience and more than $39 billion in assets under custody and administration (as of 1/31/23).

Equity Trust Company is a directed custodian and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice. Any information communicated by Equity Trust is for educational purposes only, and should not be construed as tax, legal or investment advice. Whenever making an investment decision, please consult with your tax attorney or financial professional.

*Total assets in IRAs as of 12/2022, ici.org

