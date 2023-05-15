EPRI, NEI Release Roadmap for Advanced Reactor Deployment

PALO ALTO, Calif. , May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPRI and the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) today jointly released the first phase of their Advanced Reactor Roadmap at the Nuclear Energy Assembly. The roadmap outlines an achievable path for the successful deployment of advanced reactors as part of the clean energy transition.

Advanced nuclear reactors encompass several designs and have the capability to deliver affordable, reliable, and resilient, power from a zero-carbon emissions energy source.

"Advanced nuclear technology represents an option for helping achieve carbon reduction goals while producing the energy so vital to society," said Neil Wilmshurst, EPRI senior vice president of Energy System Resources and chief nuclear officer. "EPRI is proud to publish the publicly available roadmap. The plan outlines actions that could facilitate an increasing role for nuclear energy as a zero-emissions energy source in global decarbonization efforts."

"There is growing consensus that the energy system must include large amounts of nuclear energy in the U.S. and Canada. This roadmap outlines the key strategies and actions needed to enable advanced reactors to meet the market demand that is forming," said Doug True, NEI senior vice president and chief nuclear officer. "The plan focuses on key opportunities needed for the successful large-scale deployment of advanced reactors in the areas of policy, regulatory, and public acceptance. There are roles, not just for industry, but also other stakeholders, like the federal government to contribute to this success."

The roadmap comprises three sections:

Outlining a recommended approach to help the nuclear industry fully realize the potential value of advanced reactors Discussing seven enablers for large-scale deployment of advanced reactor technologies, including conditions related to policy, regulatory, and public acceptance Establishing ownership and implementation targets for 45 key actions necessary for delivering advanced reactors into the market; the actions address strategic priorities, including licensing, fuel cycle, supply chain, construction, operation, and workforce development.

Specific actions outlined in the roadmap include engaging with governments to ensure a stable supply of enriched fuel; providing recommendations to enable more timely and efficient reviews and approvals of advanced reactors by U.S. and Canadian regulators; developing specific programs to create a skilled labor workforce for both existing and new reactors; and ensuring the industry is prepared to execute the first deployment projects.

Multiple stakeholders were engaged in developing the roadmap to ensure it reflected various perspectives, including advanced reactor developers, suppliers, utilities, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, NGOs and national laboratories. An industry steering group composed of industry leaders will be formed to assess the status of action items from the roadmap and ensure their completion.

The roadmap's first phase is focused on North America, and additional phases will be focused on other global regions. The Advanced Reactor Roadmap is available here: epri.co/ARRoadmap

