Hesai Becomes the First Lidar Company to Obtain ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Management Certification

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hesai announces that it has obtained the ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity management certification from TÜV Rheinland, an international authoritative third-party testing and certification institution in Germany, becoming the first lidar company to receive this certification. This is another significant achievement for Hesai in the field of cybersecurity, demonstrating its outstanding ability in system construction and automotive-grade level security protection.

Information security has presented a significant challenge for the transformation of automotive industry. The development of intelligent driving has made the internal systems of vehicles more complex, handling more interactions with human, road, vehicle, and cloud-based information. As vehicles become where data is stored and exchanged, there is an increasing risk for cyberattacks, which could cause personal information leaks and property loss. Therefore, cybersecurity of automotive components is highly important.

ISO/SAE 21434, an automotive cybersecurity management standard formulated by ISO and SAE, covers the full product life cycle, including concept, development, production, operation, and scrapping. It helps OEMs and suppliers assess and manage cybersecurity risks of road vehicles to meet global regulatory requirements.

Hesai has always paid great attention to the development of cybersecurity systems. It established a professional cybersecurity team and developed a comprehensive cybersecurity management strategy. Hesai's entire product development process strictly follows the requirements of various international and domestic standards, including the ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards. The core technologies that Hesai has adopted, such as data signature, encryption, and client authentication, ensure the safe startup, upgrade, operation, and storage of lidar, preventing hackers from data tampering or producing counterfeit products. Hesai also constantly improves its security vulnerability databases, and enhances its ability to defend against cybersecurity threats.

As a global leader in lidar solutions, Hesai has obtained a series of internationally recognized certifications in functional safety, network security, information security, and ASPICE:

April 2020 Hesai obtained the ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification

March 2021 Hesai obtained the IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Management System Certification

September 2021 Hesai's Pandar128 obtained ISO 26262 ASIL B Functional Safety Certification

May 2022 Hesai obtained ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System Certification

December 2022 Hesai obtained ASPICE Level 2 Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capacity Determination Certification

February 2023 Hesai passed the highest assessment level (AL3) of TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange)

March 2023 Hesai's QT128 obtained ISO 26262 ASIL B Functional Safety Certification

Building a comprehensive security system to ensure the functional safety of lidar products is a fundamental requirement for mass production and delivery. Hesai will continue to improve its security management systems, deliver high-quality and reliable products for global customers, and promote cybersecurity awareness to empower the future development of intelligent driving.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. As of December 31, 2022, Hesai has shipped over 100,000 lidar units. The Company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality, and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries.

About TÜV Rheinland

Founded in 1872, TÜV Rheinland Group is a leading international testing, inspection, certification, training, and consulting service provider. It has more than 20,000 expert employees and a service network worldwide. It is committed to promoting the safe, reliable, and efficient interaction of personnel, technology, and the environment.

TÜV Rheinland's functional safety and cybersecurity experts have won high affirmation and trust in the industry with years of research and development experience in security systems and certification. TÜV Rheinland is also one of the earliest international third-party certification bodies to start the business of cybersecurity and functional safety in China, participating in the standard formulation as a core editorial board member.

TÜV Rheinland is the leader in automotive testing and certification, providing one-stop solutions for OEMs and parts suppliers. In automotive functional safety and cybersecurity security, TÜV Rheinland provides services covering ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 26262, Automotive SPICE, GDPR, and penetration testing. TÜV Rheinland participated in formulating the ISO/SAE 21434 standard and is also one of the first international third-party certification bodies to develop a cybersecurity business in China.

