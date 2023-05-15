Potrero Medical Announces Maclean Health as Government Sector Distributor of Record

HAYWARD, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced today that it has signed Maclean Health as its Exclusive Distributor of Record for Federal Government Healthcare facilities to include the 171 Veteran Affairs (VA) Hospitals in the US. Under the terms of the agreement, Maclean Health will exclusively distribute Potrero Medical's product to the VA and Department of Defense medical centers across the United States and world.

Maclean Health has a long-standing relationship with the VA and Department of Defense. The company is known for its commitment to delivering high quality innovative products and exceptional customer service. Maclean is a certified Service Disabled Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

"We are excited to partner with Maclean Health to expand our existing relationship with the VA Hospitals across the country" said Joe Urban, CEO of Potrero Medical. "Their expertise in serving the government healthcare sector will help us ensure that more patients receive the benefit of our innovative technology faster. As a combat veteran myself, I am on a mission with Maclean to help protect as many veterans and their kidneys as possible with Accuryn."

Potrero Medical's flagship product, the Accuryn Monitoring System, provides real-time continuous monitoring of urine output and intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) for critically ill patients. The data provided by Accuryn offers insights into patients' fluid status and organ perfusion and enable critical care clinicians to disrupt disease state progression associated with iatrogenic acute kidney injury (AKI).

"We are pleased to add Potrero Medical's monitoring solutions to our portfolio of products for VA and DOD medical centers. We believe that Accuryn has the potential to make a significant impact on patient care and outcomes, and we look forward to working with Potrero Medical to bring this innovative technology to more VA hospitals." Said John Deterding, CEO of Maclean Health.

Potrero Medical, Inc. is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which enables early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. The platform technology provides an automated, accurate and consistent flow of data and enables a predictive algorithm for the early detection and treatment of this disease. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information visit www.potreromed.com

