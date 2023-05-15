Viator Experience Awards and 'Win Your Wishlist' Sweepstakes Poised to Kick Off Summer Travel Season

As Operators Celebrate Top Recognition on Viator's Platform, Travelers Can Win up to $15,000 in Prizes

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viator , the world's largest travel experiences marketplace, today announced the winners of the 2023 Viator Experience Awards . Now in its second year, this awards program ranks the world's top experiences – setting the standard for the best things to do. And, just in time for the busy summer travel season, Viator is also announcing its first-ever "Win Your Wishlist" sweepstakes–with $15,000 in prizes.

The Viator Experience Awards highlight the best things to see and do, chosen by you.

As international travel continues to skyrocket heading into peak season, historical tours, cultural-driven experiences, and outdoor adventures dominated this year's Viator Experience Award rankings. From exploring the ancient archeological site of Teotihuacaán in Mexico City, to tasting some of the finest chocolates in Geneva, to a candlelit ghost tour through haunted Savannah–each awarded experience offers something truly unique.

"No matter where you're from or where you're going, one thing is clear–the hunger for unforgettable travel experiences has never been greater," said Adam Lawless, Communications Director, Viator. "What you do and see while traveling tends to leave a lasting mark. We're thrilled to have this award program spotlight truly exceptional tours, activities, and excursions from around the world that elevate your travel experience–creating memories you won't soon forget."

Now these top tours can go from daydream to reality with Viator's "Win Your Wishlist" sweepstakes . Viator is giving five lucky winners the chance to win their wishlist. Each week from May 15–June 14, 2023, one traveler will win $2,000 toward their wishlist, and at the end of the month, Viator will announce the grand prize winner of a $7,000 wishlist prize to bring their travel dreams to life. (Terms and conditions apply.)

How to Enter

Log in to your Viator account (or sign up) Search for your dream travel experiences and save them to your wishlist Add "Win 2023" to your wishlist name

From there, your wishlist will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes with winners selected at random. We'll send an email if you're a winner. The first 1,000 entrants will also receive $5 off their next booking just for entering the sweepstakes.

For a bit of inspiration, check out the top experience from each of the Viator Experience Award regions:

About the Viator Experience Awards

Viator is the world's largest travel experiences marketplace with more than 300,000 bookable experiences around the world. The first round of Viator Experience Awards for 2023 recognizes 220 tours, activities, and excursions across 11 regions. The final rankings are based on average review ratings, share of bookings with a review, and number of bookings on the Viator platform over a 12-month period (Jan-Dec 2022). The list is broken down by a ranked top 20 list per region. Each winning product will receive an on-site badge indicating its award-winning status for 2023.

The regions ranked by the 2023 Viator Experience Awards include the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and the Pacific Islands, and Australia and New Zealand.

For the full list of award-winning experiences click here . You can also follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #ViatorExperienceAwards.

About Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book unforgettable tours, activities, and excursions around the world. With more than 300,000 experiences to choose from there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home.

Your time off is precious so we focus tirelessly on quality, offering everything from simple tours to extreme adventures (and all the niche, interesting stuff in between). With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support, and millions of traveler reviews, you can truly do more with Viator.

Viator. One app, 300,000+ travel experiences you'll remember.

