Keeper Security Expands Global Reach with APAC Headquarters in Japan

Creator of World's Leading Privileged Access and Password Management Software Officially Opens Sales and Marketing Operations in Tokyo

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, is expanding further into global markets with the opening of an Asia-Pacific headquarters in Tokyo that will serve Japan, East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Keeper Security APAC KK is located in the Prime Terrace KAMIYACHO building in the Toranomon district of Minato. This expansion will accelerate Keeper's growth as an industry innovator in enterprise password management, secrets management, privileged connection management and privileged access management through its unified cybersecurity platform.

From left to right: Kaz Kuroda - Head of Sales, APAC, Keeper Security APAC KK; Mark Cravotta - CRO, Keeper Security; Rahm Emanuel - US Ambassador to Japan; Darren Guccione - CEO and co-founder, Keeper Security; Mr. Kazuya Nakajo - Executive Vice President, JETRO; Craig Lurey - CTO and co-founder, Keeper Security (PRNewswire)

With an established APAC presence, Keeper is addressing the Asia-Pacific region's substantial growth in the consumer technology sector and enterprise demands for fortified cybersecurity strategies, including password and privileged access management solutions, to keep customers, data, and systems secure. Keeper's Japan team consists of management, sales, marketing, customer success, support and administrative personnel. The move continues the company's growth commitment in the region, following the opening of Keeper's secure cloud data center in Japan in 2022.

This announcement follows last week's news that global growth equity firm Summit Partners completed a strategic private equity investment in Keeper. The synergy between Keeper, Summit and existing investor Insight Partners will further accelerate product innovation and catalyze strategic expansion of the company's prominence as a cybersecurity leader around the world.

Key Partnerships

Keeper's new Tokyo headquarters builds upon the close collaboration and support of the US and Japanese governments. Keeper worked with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) a government organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Keeper was also supported by the US Embassy and the International Trade Association, under the US Department of Commerce. Keeper has signed agreements to work through multiple established resellers in the region, with more partnerships to come.

"There are over 130 million small-to-medium sized businesses and home offices in the APAC region which are key targets for cybercriminal organizations. Given the rapid increase in cyberattacks and variants in attack vectors, it is essential to protect organizations of all sizes, across every industry sector," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "The launch of our Tokyo-based headquarters was the culmination of several years of planning. We are excited to provide powerful cybersecurity software that is both cost-effective and easy-to-use to millions of organizations in this region."

Security Solutions

Keeper was co-founded in Chicago, IL in 2011 by CEO Darren Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey. The company now provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators that set Keeper apart from its competitors including dark web monitoring, secure file storage, single-sign on integration, compliance reporting and detailed event logging. Keeper's solutions scale to organizations of all sizes from small home offices to multinational enterprises and the largest public sector organizations.

Its latest offering, KeeperPAM™, provides a next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that is disrupting the traditional PAM market. KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified SaaS platform that is cost-effective, easy-to-use and simple-to-deploy. KeeperPAM enables least-privilege access with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. The patented cybersecurity solution enables organizations to achieve complete visibility, security, control and reporting across every privileged user on every device within an organization.

Keeper's worldwide locations now include: US (Chicago, IL and El Dorado Hills, CA), Ireland (Cork), Japan (Tokyo) and the Philippines (Cebu) with cloud data centers in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan. The grand opening of the APAC headquarters was marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony for Keeper, which is the first and only global password management company to establish APAC headquarters.

Click here for photos and video of the grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony. For more information about Keeper, please visit https://keepersecurity.com .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming the way people and organizations around the world secure their passwords, secrets and confidential information. Keeper's easy-to-use cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Protect what matters at KeeperSecurity.com.

