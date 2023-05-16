Mindshare Appoints Media and Technology Leader Nancy Hall As CEO, North America

Industry Veteran Hall Joins Mindshare from IPG's Matterkind

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindshare, the global media agency network that is part of WPP, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Nancy Hall as CEO, North America. In this role, Hall will lead the strategy and operations for Mindshare's work across the U.S. and Canada, connecting the culture of more than 1,700 people and overseeing its diverse roster of both domestic and multinational clients. She will report directly into Mindshare Global CEO Adam Gerhart and GroupM NA CEO Kirk McDonald, and partner closely with Mindshare, GroupM, and WPP leaders across the global network.

Nancy Hall, North America CEO (PRNewswire)

Hall starts in this role mid-June, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience. She joins Mindshare from IPG's Matterkind, where she served as U.S. CEO, driving addressable strategies, data and audience programs, and media activation capabilities for clients across verticals such as retail, pharma, beauty, auto, and more. During her time at Matterkind, she held several leadership roles and launched the agency's outcomes-based business practice to great success, along with growing IPG's addressable, commerce, and activation capabilities.

"As a media, data, and technology leader, Nancy's work and deep experience in performance and business outcomes is unparalleled," says Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare. "Equally important, she's also a champion of people and culture. As Mindshare continues to drive Good Growth for our teams, clients, and the industry at large, we're excited to bring Nancy onboard as a partner and leader for the future."

"Nancy brings a singular blend of vision, tenacity, and strategic acumen to her role as CEO of Mindshare, North America," says Kirk McDonald, North America CEO, GroupM. "Her leadership is uniquely suited for this time of industry evolution, characterized by rapid technological advancements and the ever-changing dynamics of consumer engagement. There is no doubt Nancy will help both Mindshare and GroupM shape the next era of media."

Prior to her work at Matterkind (formerly Cadreon), Hall's previous experience includes 15 years at Epsilon Conversant, where she held roles such as SVP, Sales and SVP, Travel Solutions. During her tenure with the company, she also held other leadership roles spanning client, sales, and technical services in verticals such as healthcare, retail, and CPG. Hall's expertise includes addressable, performance marketing, branding, programmatic, commerce, search, social, streaming and advanced TV, data, technology, and media strategy. Last year she was named one of PerformanceIN's Top 30 US Changemakers in Partnership Marketing.

"I've long admired the work of Mindshare and GroupM. In an industry that prides itself on innovation, tangible business growth for clients, and wider social impact, this team is leading the way for marketers everywhere," says Nancy Hall, incoming North America CEO, Mindshare. "This is a company that's not afraid to take risks and make big moves when it comes to growing and transforming clients' businesses, as well as their own. At a time when brands need more diverse skillsets, more bespoke solutions, and partners who look beyond short-term metrics, I'm excited to come onboard and be a part of the vision for Good Growth."

Growth and Innovation for Mindshare and GroupM

Hall's appointment follows a slew of wins, appointments, and innovations for Mindshare and GroupM. In March, Mindshare elevated performance marketing leader Patricia Marange to Executive Director, LA Office Lead and Head of Affiliate Marketing for the Americas.

And in just the past few months, Mindshare won Campaign USA's "Media Agency of the Year" (for the second time in three years), MediaPost's "Media Agency of the Year" (for the third time in four years), and PerformanceIN's "Best Affiliate and Partner Marketing Agency," along with taking a top agency spot at the MMA's SMARTIES with 25 award wins around the globe.

Hall's appointment also follows a number of other product and capability innovations across Mindshare and GroupM. The group continues to grow its performance marketing and data capabilities, as Mindshare finalized its integration of performance agency Neo Media World last year, working in partnership with GroupM's Nexus (which now celebrates its one-year anniversary).

Mindshare also recently launched the Women's PMP, the latest in the agency's award-winning series of inclusion private marketplaces (also known as Inclusion PMPs) that were created to support underrepresented and marginalized communities in journalism through media investment. The Women's PMP focuses on supporting women-owned and women-centered media, particularly in areas around news, healthcare, civil rights, and more. Since 2020 the agency has launched three other PMPs dedicated to the LGBTQ, Black, and Hispanic and Latine communities as well.

About Mindshare

Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth for its clients in the age of transformation. Good Growth is business growth that is enduring and sustainable whilst also helping to shape society and the world for the better. We accelerate it for our clients by using media as a multiplier to drive sales and maximize marketing investments. We use Precisely Human Intelligence that combines data science and behavioral science to understand consumers and their motivations better and we act on that intelligence by planning media with intention to connect brands with consumers around their shared values. We were the first purpose-built company created by WPP and today our 10,000 people operate in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping to drive Good Growth for our clients, our people, the industry and the world.

www.mindshareworld.com

Instagram: @mindshare_usa

Twitter: @mindshare

LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/mindshare

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindshare