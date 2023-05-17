Appdome and Bitrise Partner to Secure the Mobile App Economy

New Integration Brings Android & iOS Cyber Defense Automation together with Bitrise CI/CD to Streamline Mobile App Defense in the DevOps Pipeline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome , the mobile app economy's one and only Cyber Defense Automation platform, today announced that it has released a pre-built plugin integration between its platform and Bitrise. Bitrise's Mobile DevOps platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. The new integration, known as a Bitrise Step, allows mobile developers to build in-app defenses and retrieve Appdome's Certified Secure™ DevSecOps certification for any of Appdome's Android & iOS mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, mobile anti-bot and other cyber defenses, from inside the Bitrise environment with ease. The new Appdome for Bitrise Step is part of Appdome's Dev2Cyber Partner initiative and will accelerate delivery of secure mobile apps globally.

"To meet our vision of becoming a single solution for every aspect of Mobile DevOps, we've teamed up with leading industry technologies like Appdome to automate the manual tasks that stand between companies and their ability to build, test and deploy their apps, at scale," said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. "Appdome's approach to building app security into the Mobile DevOps pipeline is a foundational part of delivering on these experiences, and therefore a very welcome new addition to the Bitrise Step Library."

Bitrise's Mobile DevOps platform powers more than 2 million builds per month by automating key processes in the app development lifecycle, while Appdome's a cyber defense automation platform automatically builds mobile app protection in mobile apps in the CI/CD pipeline. Combined, the new Appdome for Bitrise Step allows mobile developers to enjoy fully automated, no-code, no-SDK mobile app security, mobile fraud prevention, anti-malware, mobile anti-bot, RASP, encryption, man-in-the-middle attack prevention and other protections for Android & iOS apps from inside the Bitrise pipeline. Joint customers can also get real-time mobile app attack and defense ROI monitoring via Appdome's ThreatScope™ XDR solution.

"Like Bitrise, we believe that Mobile DevOps is a culture and a set of technologies," said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions. "The partnership adds automated mobile app protection to the Bitrise CI/CD pipeline and real-time attack monitoring to the feedback loop for all developers."

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. As Appdome's recent Global Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security survey revealed, 94% of global consumers said they would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks, and 68% said they'd abandon brands that offered no protection.

"The pace of malicious innovation, including new tools to hack mobile apps, new malware and other attacks is growing too rapidly to leave cyber and fraud defense to manual efforts," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "Mobile brands have to combine cyber defense automation with attack intelligence inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline to win and keep customers and businesses safe."

For more information on how to use Appdome with Bitrise, please see this knowledge base article.

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by patented artificial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money, and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps with ease, inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

For more information on Appdome's Dev2Cyber partner program, please contact Appdome at partners@appdome.com .

Learn more at www.appdome.com.

