KIT KAT® Brand Debuts New Limited-Edition Churro Flavor, a Summertime Delight!

The brand's latest flavor innovation features buttery churro-flavored creme evoking memories of local fairgrounds and beach boardwalks

HERSHEY, Pa., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm summer days are about to get even sweeter with the KIT KAT® brand's latest flavor innovation, KIT KAT® Churro. The deliciously unexpected, limited-edition treat is available nationwide starting this June, get them while they're hot!

Photo of the KIT KAT® brand’s latest limited-edition release, KIT KAT® Churro (PRNewswire)

The new flavor is a delightful homage to the beloved dessert that brings back memories of summer no matter where you are in the world – pairing that signature churro taste with the familiar crunch of a KIT KAT® bar. Much like the freshly baked, sweet, doughy treat, KIT KAT® Churro features buttery churro-flavored creme with sugar mixed between the brand's fan-favorite wafers. The new product will be on shelves nationwide just in time for National Churro Day on June 6. KIT KAT® Churro will be available in standard, king, and snack size, which are perfect for sharing or just a fast break.

"We love seeing fan's responses to our limited-edition KIT KAT® flavors – especially one as universally loved as churros," said Alex Herzog, Associate KIT KAT® Brand Manager. "We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair."

The latest KIT KAT® Churro bar joins the impressive list of previous limited-edition, seasonal, and permanent KIT KAT® flavors including KIT KAT® Fruity Cereal, KIT KAT® Blueberry Muffin, KIT KAT® Birthday Cake, KIT KAT® Lemon Crisp, and more. Get a taste of summer fun, while supplies last!

Follow along with everything about the KIT KAT® brand on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok channels.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany





The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hershey Company