MHz Choice adds to its collection of French Agatha Christie series with the colorful entrance of 'Agatha Christie's Criminal Games: The '70s'

MHz Choice to Debut two new crime limited series with What Pauline is Not Telling You and Monterossi

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All characters arrive in impeccable style in the newest French TV adaptation of Agatha Christie novels in MHz Choice's Agatha Christie's Criminal Games: The '70s. Collars are wide, sunglasses are huge and flares are everywhere. Captain Annie Gréco (Emilie Gavois-Kahn) shows up at the Lille police department as its first female captain. The chauvinism is ever-present even as Gréco immediately runs circles around her hapless male underlings. She acquires her first trusted investigative partner with the unlikely Max Beretta (Arthur Dupont), who was marooned in the archives after some hothead behavior following a perceived slight by a colleague. He's always a hair-trigger away from throwing a punch (or worse) but he's observant and motivated. Rose Bellacour (Chloé Chaudoye) rounds out the mismatched trio as a gifted amateur psychologist. Her outfits may scream peak 1970s fashion, but her mind is built for a more modern age. Rose is rich and doesn't technically need a job, but she's too smart to settle for being a rich guy's wife.

Arthur Dupont, Émilie Gavois-Kahn and Chloé Chaudoye in (PRNewswire)

The 1970s are arguably the fourth major character in the series, with richly decorated sets in tones of orange and brown, vintage cars and a distinctly psychedelic feel accompanying each mystery. The burgeoning field of psychology and emergence of more women in traditionally male roles (i.e. police captains) provides some light humor and obstacles the characters often face. Each feature-length episode features a different mystery for the trio to solve with Captain Gréco's no nonsense demeanor balancing out the more colorful and loud approach of Beretta and Bellacour.

Also debuting this June on MHz Choice are a pair of limited series where motives are not always what they seem. In What Pauline is Not Telling You (France, Gaumont), we meet Pauline (Ophélia Kolb), a divorcee and mother of two who is suspected of killing her ex-husband Olivier (Antoine Berry). Pauline's behavior right after discovering Olivier's body immediately comes into question. Was it panic or cold calculation? Who has whose best interests at heart? The viewer is invited to be judge and jury in this slow burn drama over the course of four episodes.

The second limited series, Monterossi (Italy, Mediawan) is based on the novels of Alessandro Robecchi (Questa non è una canzone d'amore and Di rabbia e di vento) and starts with a literal bang. Ex-TV writer Carlo Monterossi (Fabrizio Bentivoglio) decides to leave the popular show he helped create. The first episode without him at the helm is about to debut when someone tries to murder him at home. No stranger to scripted drama and with time on his hands Monterossi dives into his own dramatic investigation over who tried to kill him and why. Potential suspects keep leading to more questions and increasingly dangerous characters as Carlo becomes a less than welcome part of the detective team investigating the matter. Monterossi is set in Milan, Italy and showcases cosmopolitan glamor mixed with the darker corners of the city, matching the lead character's own mix of affluence and melancholy. The directors of the series, Roan Johnson and Davide Lantieri, wanted to capture the shifting highs of the TV world with the lows of the Roma Gypsy camps: "With Robecchi, we explored Monterossi's most important theme: his internal conflict between trying to investigate and getting his hands dirty with modern life".

Returning this month to MHz choice is the fifth installment of Danish medical drama The New Nurses (Reinvent) where the everyday drama and joy of a hospital staff unfolds between the nurses of both genders and the patients they attend to. Also returning this month are new seasons of The British 1960s classic detective series Maigret (Kino Lorber) German police comedy Homicide Hills (Beta Films), and fan-favorite Alice Nevers (France, Mediawan).

JUNE 6

MONTEROSSI, ITALY, MEDIAWAN, NEW SERIES

One night Carlo Monterossi, a famous but unhappy television writer, finds a man pointing a gun at him through his door. The gunman's near miss makes Carlo a full time investigator into his own attempted murder.

WHAT PAULINE IS NOT TELLING YOU, FRANCE GAUMONT, NEW SERIES

Pauline's ex-husband falls to his death and suspicions turn to her as she remains silent despite the police identifying a damning motive. What does her silence say or not say about her claimed innocence?

JUNE 13

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S CRIMINAL GAMES: THE '70S, FRANCE, FRANCE TV, NEW SERIES

Agatha Christie's world-famous mysteries are delightfully adapted and set in 1970s Lille, France – sexy, witty and definitely addictive!

MAIGRET, UNITED KINGDOM, KINO LORBER, NEW SEASON

The pragmatic, reserved and refined Maigret investigates murders in his singular unhurried manner. Based on the Maigret novels and stories by Georges Simenon and first broadcast on the BBC in the United Kingdom from 1960-63.

JUNE 20

INSPECTOR REX, AUSTRIA, BETA FILMS, NEW SEASON

Police dog Rex investigates crime and solves mysteries on the streets of Vienna - protecting the innocent, catching criminals and stealing the occasional ham roll.

THE NEW NURSES, DENMARK, REINVENT, NEW SEASON

In the 1950s, a Danish hospital embarks on a radical experiment: training men as nurses!

JUNE 27

HOMICIDE HILLS, GERMANY, BETA FILMS, NEW SEASON

Detective Sophie Haas is transferred from Cologne to the fictional rural town of Hengasch in the Eifel mountains.Once there, she leads a comically small police force which investigates more black eyes than bodies. Disappointed by the lack of murders, she is determined to pursue every last lead.

ALICE NEVERS, FRANCE, MEDIAWAN, NEW SEASON

A mainstay of French TV characters, Alice Nevers is an admired and effective criminal prosecutor. She has both a professional and personal partnership with police captain Fred Marquand as they investigate crimes in Paris that often shed light on the larger societal issues of the day.

