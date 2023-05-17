ATLANTA , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, proudly congratulates Diana Winter, director of technology, on being named a 2023 Women Leader in Technology by ALM Consulting Magazine in the category of Excellence in Client Services.

North Highland’s Diana Winter Named as “2023 Women Leader in Technology” By ALM Consulting Magazine (PRNewswire)

The ALM Women Leaders in Technology awards recognizes the impact women make every day in the technology field where three-quarters of the industry is male, especially in leadership positions.

Winter is known amongst her peers as a leader with 30 years of experience in technology. Her excellent track record details her ability to effectively translate technical jargon from internal teams, communicate goals and objectives and lead groups building the next generation of products using new technology.

"Being recognized for this award is an honor, and I am grateful to my team, clients, and North Highland for granting me the space to achieve more than I imagined," said Winter. "As a woman in what was a predominantly male field when I started on my journey, it has been gratifying to see so many women join the field and to have a hand in helping other women succeed as leaders."

Winter was celebrated at the Women Leaders in Technology awards dinner in Atlanta on May 11. Read the complete list of honorees here: https://www.consultingmag.com/2023/03/13/women-leaders-in-technology-the-2023-honorees/

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media contact:

Courtney James

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland