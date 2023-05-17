ShipSage and ForwardX Robotics Team Up to Provide Cutting-Edge Alternative to FBA

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardX Robotics, a global warehouse automation solutions provider and one of the world's leading autonomous mobile robot (AMR) providers, and ShipSage, an omnichannel fulfillment solutions provider announce their strategic partnership that is an innovative alternative to FBA. The joint solution integrates ForwardX's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the ShipSage warehouse management software and 3PL services into a single streamlined fulfillment solution.

"Fulfillment strategies must evolve post-Covid due to changes in customer expectations. Until now, the latest technologies and solutions were only available to enterprise level businesses. We are excited that our strategic partnership with ShipSage immediately addresses the issues that eCommerce businesses are now facing and provides an innovative alternative to FBA." says ForwardX Robotics CEO, Nicolas Chee.

Seller enablement is at the nucleus of the partnership. When crafting the solution, the ForwardX Robotics and ShipSage teams wanted to provide increased inventory visibility, fulfillment agility and maximal conversions for eCommerce sellers while addressing critical industry challenges such as labor availability, order accuracy and operational consistency.

ShipSage CEO, Ben Pu elaborates, "By integrating the ShipSage technology stack and logistics services with the ForwardX Robotics AMR solutions, we enable our sellers to deliver the same level of customer experience as FBA for all their orders. This is a game-changer in eCommerce fulfillment."

The end result is an industry-leading buyer experience including 99.5% same-day shipping and 97% two-day delivery across the continental United States. The first implementation launched in Tracy, California as part of a multi-facility rollout across the ShipSage fulfillment network.

ForwardX Robotics is a global technology leader in the fields of AI and Robotics. Through its flexible automation platform comprising of intelligent mobile robots and AI-enabled software, ForwardX delivers material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities that offer better performance at better value. ForwardX's team boasts some of the world's top computer vision scientists and robotics experts. With offices in China, Japan, and the US, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to warehouses and manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.forwardx.com/ .

ShipSage is a leading omni-channel solutions provider in the warehousing and logistics industry. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ShipSage provides a modern alternative to traditional logistics providers by integrating best-in-class fulfillment services with proprietary inventory management technology resulting in a comprehensive, cutting-edge solution. The ShipSage fulfillment network delivers cost savings, increased speed and scalability for eCommerce sellers across the contiguous United States.

For more information, visit https://shipsage.com/.

