WiMi Hologram Cloud Builds A 3D Computer Vision-based HCI System

BEIJING, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a computer vision-based 3D human-computer interaction system. With the help of VR technology, it builds a natural and intuitive 3D interaction environment and presents a 3D user interface. It provides a unified and human-centered interface for users and improves the naturalness and efficiency of HCI.

In a 3D HCI system, vision is the effective input modality. Computer vision is an AI technology that guides the system and interacts with the visual world, recognizing objects from the acquired inputs and providing the final result. Tasks such as acquiring, transforming, and analyzing digital images are included in computer vision to assist humans with recognition tasks and enable interactions. They are evaluated based on training data sets. The technology allows for greater and richer forms of information exchange for human-machine communication and helps to exploit the different cognitive potentials of humans and machines concerning each other.

The primary functions of WiMi's 3D HCI system include human contour extraction, human behavior detection, and 3D HCI in a VR environment. Among them, human contour extraction is the first step of human behavior recognition, and whether the human contour can be extracted accurately directly affects the efficiency of human recognition. Human behavior detection is the key to HCI, and whether the computer can accurately understand human behavior is related to the regular operation of the system. The 3D HCI in VR uses static human action to interact with the virtual reality system.

The determined interaction information is sent to the VR system through image acquisition, image pre-processing, motion target recognition, interaction behavior detection, and other processing. The VR system provides the user with a manipulable 3D environment so that users can feel they are using motion to operate the system. Using human behavior for HCI is also the most direct and convenient way of interaction.

HCI in virtual reality has become closer to people's lives. Its unique features of immersion, realism, and interactivity enable people to be immersed in it and form a computer application environment with interactive functions. In this case, WiMi's computer vision-based 3D HCI system should have broad application prospects in security monitoring, entertainment games, and other fields.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.