Get Ready to Say "I Do" in Style and Comfort: Popilush Launches Bridal Bodysuit Collection for Wedding Season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, the fashion brand renowned for their stylish, comfortable and multifunctional shapewear, has announced the release of their latest bridal bodysuit collection just in time for the upcoming wedding season. The collection is designed to provide brides with confidence, as well as comfort during every touching moment of their big day.

The new collection features three must-have pieces, each with unique features and benefits to suit the various occasions a bride experiences throughout her special day. With intricate designs and thoughtful craftsmanship, Popilush's bridal collection was intended to make women feel truly beautiful and confident as they walk down the aisle in their elaborate ballgowns.

"Our new bridal bodysuit collection is a celebration of beauty and confidence on a woman's most special day," said Eve DeMartine Co-Founder of Popilush. "From the timeless elegance of the Deep-V Neck Lace Thong Bodysuit, the daring allure of the Strapless U Plunge Thong Bodysuit Backless Bra to the versatile charm of the Solid Bridal Plunge Bustier Top, we are dedicated to empowering women, ensuring they radiate beauty and confidence on the day their unforgettable journey begins."

As laces have always been an important element of weddings, the Deep-V Neck Lace Thong Bodysuit is for brides who prefer a simple and elegant shapewear yet showcase beautiful lacing. The detailing and delicate lace material adds a touch of elegance to the bride's overall look, and its unassuming design is perfect for those who prefer a minimalist and classic style. This bodysuit also features breathable, compressed mesh materials that offer comfortable shaping.

Popilush Deep-V Neck Lace Thong Bodysuit (PRNewswire)

For brides who choose a deep V-neck and backless wedding dress style or wants to highlight the asymmetrical necklines design or the mini bow details on their wedding gowns, the Strapless U Plunge Thong Bodysuit Backless Bra offers the perfect solution for invisible shapewear. With deep plunging cups for enhanced lift and shape, combined with delicate and skin-friendly material, brides can be sure of maximum comfort and breathability under even the most daring dresses. With the Strapless U Plunge Thong Bodysuit Backless Bra, brides can experience first-hand Popilush's concept of Body Positivity and Comfortable Confidence.

Popilush Strapless U Plunge Thong Bodysuit Backless Bra (PRNewswire)

The Solid Bridal Plunge Bustier Top is an excellent choice for both brides and bridesmaids. Its sleek and elegant design makes it perfect for cocktail parties after the wedding reception. Crafted from breathable and comfortable fabric, this Bustier Top provides targeted compression and support, ensuring ultimate comfort and confidence for the bride on her big day. Moreover, it is an ideal garment to help the bride feel at ease and self-assured during her honeymoon trip.

With this latest collection, Popilush looks set on providing brides with comfortable and stylish options that will make their special day even more memorable. The bridal bodysuit collection is available now on the Popilush website, and the brand is offering free shipping on all orders.

About Popilush

Popilush is an empowering, inviting, and fashion-forward shapewear line for women. Their mission is to highlight what women of all shapes and sizes love about their bodies and to promote comfortable confidence. Popilush gives all women the freedom and confidence to be themselves every single day with high-quality shapewear that comes in a diverse range of sizes and is exceptionally affordable for the high level of quality. While caring for its customers, the brand is also committed to caring for the environment. The brand uses rapidly biodegradable textiles for its clothing and uses less plastic when packaging them.

To learn more about Popilush and discover its modern shapewear products for women of every size and color, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Popilush LLC