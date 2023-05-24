THE DOUGHERTY COMPANY JOINS FORCES WITH PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, welcomes The Dougherty Company to their national platform. Based in Long Beach, Cali., Dougherty is a full-service insurance agency focusing on personal, business, marine and captive insurance solutions.

Founded in 1933 by Gordon Dougherty, the Dougherty team is highly skilled, knowledgeable, and trained in complex insurance issues, so they can respond to client needs promptly and accurately. They are licensed in 29 states and have clients nationally and around the globe.

"We are looking forward to providing our clients the richer resources and services available as a partner in a privately held national firm," said Craig Dougherty, President of The Dougherty Company. "Our agents, account managers, and support staff will remain the same, and we will continue to operate from our current location in Signal Hill. All of us at Dougherty are excited to be part of a growing national platform within Patriot, while at the same time, working closely with Bowermaster Insurance Brokers, a highly respected Cypress, California-based regional broker."

"I was ecstatic that The Dougherty Company joined Patriot, allowing us to partner with them locally," said Adam Bowermaster, President of Bowermaster Insurance Brokers. "I have known and deeply respected Craig Dougherty, Joe Castro and the entire Dougherty team for many years considering we have worked in the same backyard. Our third-generation agency dating back to 1954 highly respects Dougherty, which dates to 1933. Those are some rich histories coming together to grow and strengthen the Southern California Patriot agency platform. Exciting times ahead."

"Craig, Joe and the Dougherty team are the perfect Patriot partner, being culturally aligned and laser-focused on producing consistent organic growth," said Steve Carroll, Senior Vice President at Patriot. "The team has already hit the ground running collaborating with the rest of our partners, while leveraging all the resources and support Patriot offers. It's especially gratifying to see the Dougherty team working so closely with Bowermaster & Associates to further strengthen our presence and capabilities in the southern California region."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With more than 1,650 employees operating in 125 locations across twenty-four states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

