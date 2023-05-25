COMMERCIAL OBSERVER RELEASES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2023 RANKING OF THE 100 MOST POWERFUL PEOPLE IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

16th Annual Power 100 List Includes More New Names Than Ever Before of Power Players Representing The Breadth of Commercial Real Estate Industry

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects leaders in the commercial real estate industry, has announced its 2023 Power 100 list, ranking the most influential executives in commercial real estate nationally.

(PRNewsfoto/Commercial Observer) (PRNewswire)

TOP 100 COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE MARKET-MAKERS

The commercial real estate industry has tackled one market crisis after another since 2020, and this year was predetermined to start with economic challenges. The diverse honorees on the 2023 Power 100 list represent an elite class of industry leaders from across the country who did more than just adjust to the times, they defined them.

The Commercial Observer Power Lists are among the most coveted and sought after recognitions in the commercial real estate industry. The 2023 list captures the widest possible snapshot of the industry, featuring honorees whose power originates and extends beyond real estate. Topping the Power 100 list this year is JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. Thanks to his efforts scooping up Silicon Valley Bank's fleeing depositors during their collapse, and acquiring First Republic for $10.6 billion after also leading a $30 billion banking syndicate in an attempt to stabilize the lender, Dimon earned the top spot on the list for playing a critical role during the current market crisis. The number two spot on the list went to Chairman at the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, who has significantly impacted capital markets and CRE transactions over the past 12 months.

"One of the things we're really proud of at Commercial Observer is that our Power 100 list has served as the barometer of where the real estate industry is at any given moment, and that the publication has access to the top players on the list. It's no wonder that in an 'uncertain market environment' -- as JP Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon put it to CO -- that after helping stabilize the financial markets in March and April with Chase's purchases of SVB and First Republic, Dimon should take the top position this year." stated Observer Media CEO, James R. Freiman.

Commercial Observer's editorial team approached the 2023 list by recognizing the leaders who stepped out of their comfort zones, diversified their deal portfolios and kept their partners and customers front-of-mind in the process.

"In curating this list, we made it a point to select people who aren't just based in New York, but truly make this list a national one that is spread across all of commercial real estate. This Power 100 list includes more new names of major players than any previous list, and we look forward to seeing what's accomplished in the future by those we selected," stated Editor in Chief, Max Gross.

HONOREES CREATED MARKET CHANGE AND DEMONSTRATED ELITE DEAL SAVVINESS

The top honorees, detailed below, have been especially unflappable amidst what has felt like unrelenting market woes, and have stayed the course to push some of the largest deals and transactions in real estate over the finish line.

Jamie Dimon : Chairman and CEO at JP Morgan Chase Jerome Powell : Chairman at the Federal Reserve Kathleen McCarthy and Ken Caplan : Global co-heads of real estate at Blackstone Barry Sternlicht : Chairman, CEO and co-founder at Starwood Capital Group and Starwood Scott Rechler : Chairman and CEO at RXR Hamid Moghadam : Co-founder, chairman and CEO at Prologis Stephen Ross , Jeff Blau , and Bruce Beal : Chairman and founder; CEO; president at Related Companies Ben Brown : Managing partner at Brookfield's Real Estate Group Marc Holliday and Andrew Mathias : Chairman and CEO; President at SL Green Realty Bob Faith : Founder, Chairman and CEO at Greystar Real Estate Partners

The full 2023 Commercial Observer Power 100 rankings can be found at: https://commercialobserver.com/power-series/power-100-2023/#member-list

About Commercial Observer:

Commercial Observer is the leading commercial real estate media and information services company, delivering high-impact content, events and platforms designed to connect and inform industry participants of key trends and people defining the global real estate landscape. Commercial Observer reaches a national audience of the most active real estate owners/developers, corporate occupiers, brokers, investors, lenders, leasing professionals, tech firms, public officials, contractors, architects, attorneys, and accountants, as well other business owners and key decision-makers impacting the trajectory of the building industry. The company holds its reporting to the highest editorial standards with a strong commitment to fairness and accuracy. Commercial Observer is a unit of Observer Media, a company which informs and connects leaders in industries undergoing disruption to help them innovate, grow and make smarter decisions. More information can be found at www.commercialobserver.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commercial Observer