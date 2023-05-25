ISA Pharmaceuticals to Present First Clinical Trial Data from the Phase II Study of ISA101b and Libtayo® (cemiplimab) Combination in Head and Neck Cancer at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2023

- Dr. Anthony Kong (Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals, London), Principal Investigator, will present data from ProcemISA, an ongoing clinical trial in anti-PD1 resistant advanced head and neck cancer

- This study is part of an extensive clinical development programme in HPV16 induced cancers

OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies to treat cancers and serious infectious diseases, today announces that it will present the first clinical data of the combination of ISA101b and Regeneron's PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in patients with recurrent metastatic Human Papilloma Virus type 16 (HPV16) induced head and neck cancers who progressed on pembrolizumab or nivolumab.

Patients with recurrent and/or metastatic HPV16 positive OPC who experienced disease progression during or within 6 months after prior anti-PD1 therapy were to be treated until disease progression or withdrawal. Patients that never responded to prior treatment were also included. Further information can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04398524). Recruitment in this study is ongoing; results of the complete trial will become available mid-2024.

Presentation Title: Phase 2 study of ISA101b (peltopepimut-S) and cemiplimab in patients with advanced HPV16+ oropharyngeal cancer who failed anti-PD-1 therapy Presentation Details: Monday 5th June 2023, 1:15-4:15pm CDT Presenting Author: Dr. Anthony Kong, Principal Investigator Session (poster): Head and Neck Cancer

ISA101b immunotherapy targets human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV16) positive cancers. It induces strong and specific immune responses to the HPV16 virus, and (re-)establishes a powerful and targeted T-cell immune response against infected and/or cancerous cells and tissues. Re-ignition of an anti-tumor effect of anti-PD1 therapy after failure of checkpoint inhibition by the addition of a therapeutic vaccine is a unique feature.

Head-and-neck cancer can be a severe and life-threatening disease. HPV16 is a major cause of head-and-neck cancer. Recurrent and metastatic HPV16 positive OPC is a form of head-and-neck cancer with a high unmet medical need. In September 2021 ISA101b was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of recurrent and metastatic HPV16 positive OPC.

For more information, please contact us at info@isa-pharma.com. For more information, please visit us at isa-pharma.com.

