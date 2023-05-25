Pharming Group to attend the following Investor Conferences in June

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's management will attend the following investor conferences in the month of June:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York , U.S., June 7 - 9

Pharming's CEO, Sijmen de Vries, will present on Thursday, June 8 at 10:30 EST / 16:30 CEST . A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

Stifel European Healthcare Summit, Bordeaux, France , June 28 - 30

IEX Beleggers dag (IEX Shareholder's day), Bussum, the Netherlands , June 30

Pharming's CEO, Sijmen de Vries, will present on Friday, June 30 at 11:30 CEST / 05:30 EST

Pharming's management will be available for one-to-one investor meetings during the Jefferies and Stifel conferences.

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one with Pharming's management team, please contact your Jefferies or Stifel representative, or send an email to Pharming's Investor Relations team to investor@pharming.com.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Leon Melens T: +31 6 53 81 64 27 E: pharming@lifespring.nl

