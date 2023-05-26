SUMMIT EYE & OPTICAL PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA INCIDENT

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Eye & Optical ("Summit") is notifying individuals of an event that may affect the privacy of some personal information. While, to date, Summit has no evidence that information has been or will be misused, Summit is providing information about the event, Summit's response to it, and resources available to help protect personal information. On May 18, 2023, Summit began mailing written notices to potentially impacted individuals for whom it has contact information.

On March 4, 2023, Summit became aware that an unknown person had gained unauthorized access to some of its computer systems and may have viewed some patients’ health information. The types of information potentially impacted varied by person, but may have included, dates of birth, prescription information, diagnosis information, treatment information, treatment providers, health insurance information, and medical information. While, to date, the investigation has found no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of data, Summit is making its community aware out of an abundance of caution.

Summit encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-­877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Other Steps Individuals Can Take to Protect Personal Information

Individuals have the right to place a "security freeze" on their credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in their credit report without their express authorization. However, individuals should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application individuals make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, individuals cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on their credit report. To place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 P.O. Box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094 P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-888-397-3742 1-888-909-8872 1-888-298-0045 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html www.transunion.com/credit-freeze www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, individuals will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.) Social Security number Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, individuals have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on their file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If an individual falls victim to identity theft, he or she is entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov, 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, individuals will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and the individuals' state Attorney General.

If you have any question, please contact Jeremy J. Zacharias, Esquire at Marshall Dennehey, who can be reached at jjzacharias@mdwcg.com

