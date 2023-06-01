Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Expand Partnership to Create First-in-Class, Prospectively Matched Clinico-Genomic Research Platform

Contemporaneously Combining Comprehensive Molecular Profiling at Unprecedented Scale

with Reference-standard Clinical Data Creates a Novel Platform to

Advance Precision Oncology Research

IRVING, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, the leading oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, today announced an expanded translational sciences and clinical development solutions partnership. In the coming months, Caris and ConcertAI will create a prospectively generated, EHR-enabled and contemporaneously matched database of molecular, clinical and multi-modal data that will enable novel insights for precision medicine, therapeutic development and clinical trials management for academic and biopharma researchers.

Caris and ConcertAI today announced an expanded translational sciences and clinical development solutions partnership

Building upon the successful January 2023 agreement, this expanded collaboration establishes the gold standard of multi-modal data by leveraging Caris' and ConcertAI's respective best-in-class molecular, clinical and multi-modal data to create the largest-scale oncology research platform in the industry. The combined Caris and ConcertAI initiative will now enable multi-year programs around specific cancers, programs and molecular targets spanning translational sciences, clinical development and post-approval evidence generation, including increased regulatory application of real-world molecular data and direct support for clinical trials.

"The future of cancer care will be driven by massive amounts of comprehensive biological and clinical data. Combining the deep clinical data at ConcertAI with the whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing and other data at Caris enables researchers to discover new associations and information to improve patient care, versus datasets with smaller panels that inherently cover only what is known," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, Caris President. "I am excited about our unified collaboration and how it will enable us to be far more effective and deliberate with our research partners in accelerating therapeutic development with the goal of helping patients live longer."

"By building novel research assets at population scale, integrated with leading technologies and talent, we can partner with both academic researchers and biopharma innovators to accelerate new insights into the underpinnings of cancer biology, rapidly translate these insights to the clinic, and enable novel clinical development approaches," said Jeff Elton, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer at ConcertAI. "Ultimately, the facilitation of broad-based access to data of this depth and scale, beyond most public or private initiatives, will aid all cancer patients, especially those underserved with few current therapeutic options available to them."

Unprecedented Molecular, Clinical and Multi-modal Data at Population Scale

As the pioneer in precision medicine and molecular profiling, Caris has created a molecular-rich, real-world database of hundreds of thousands of cases that include genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data, as well as whole slide imaging (WSI) including H&E and IHCs. Caris was the first in the industry to provide Whole Exome Sequencing DNA coverage and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing RNA coverage (WES / WTS) for every patient, which includes mutations, copy number variations, insertions and deletions, fusions and variant transcripts, as well as genomic signatures for gLOH, MSI, HRD, TMB, Caris FOLFIRSTai™ and Caris GPSai™.

ConcertAI has the largest collection of research-grade clinical data in oncology, hematology and urological cancers, representing the treatment and outcomes of almost seven million patients, partnering with healthcare providers and medical societies around the world. The company's Patient360™ specification has emerged as the reference standard for leading biopharma and other research groups. In addition, the company's AI SaaS solutions for clinical trial design and clinical development studies have emerged as the leading solution for next generation precision oncology trials.

While detailed partnership terms have not been disclosed, as part of the partnership, the two organizations will align their clinical trials networks and solutions for patient identification and matching, while also aligning their scientific talent and AI SaaS technologies to the research objectives of their academic and biopharma research partners.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the pioneer in precision medicine and leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of data and machine learning provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributors provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

