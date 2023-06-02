Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at SLEEP 2023

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at SLEEP 2023, to be held in Indianapolis, IN from June 3 – 7, 2023.

The following will be presented:

June 5, 2023

Presentation Title: "Melanopsin Genetic Variants and Delayed Sleep Phenotype – Whole Genome Sequencing Analysis"

Poster Number: 94

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Poster Session Presentation Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET

June 6, 2023

Presentation Title: "Dim Light Melatonin Onset Analysis in Individuals Diagnosed with Delayed Sleep-Wake Phase Disorder (DSWPD)"

Poster Number: 307

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Poster Session Presentation Time: 12:00 PM – 1:15 PM ET

Presentation Title: "Effect of Iloperidone on Sleep Symptoms in Bipolar Patients with Manic and Mixed Episodes: A Randomized, Placebo Controlled Study"

Poster Number: 372

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Poster Session Presentation Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM ET

For more information on SLEEP 2023, please refer to https://www.sleepmeeting.org/.

