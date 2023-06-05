BAILEY HOUSE ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL "ART HOUSE" BENEFIT

HONORING ARTIST + ACTIVIST NAN GOLDIN; HOSTED BY SHARON STONE

THE NEW EVENT IS A REIMAGINING OF THE BAILEY HOUSE GALA + AUCTION, A COLLECTION OF ART AND ONE-OF-A KIND EXPERIENCES SET FOR AUCTION IN SUPPORT OF BAILEY HOUSE

JUNE 14 @ THE BOWERY HOTEL

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey House, a leading community based organization dedicated to providing housing and supportive services for people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illness, will host the inaugural ART HOUSE benefit on June 14, 2023 at the Bowery Hotel. ART HOUSE, serving as a reinvention of the Bailey House Gala + Auction, will bring together art world insiders, supporters, and the philanthropic community for a cocktail party, auction, and awards presentation spotlighting visionary leaders in the fight to end homelessness and AIDS in NYC.

Hosted by Sharon Stone , the event will kick off with a special cocktail reception followed by an awards presentation honoring artist and activist Nan Goldin . Throughout her career, Goldin's work has shed light on LGBTQ+ communities, the HIV/AIDS crisis, and the opioid epidemic. As the founder of advocacy group Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (PAIN), Goldin has fearlessly taken on big pharma, holding the Sackler family accountable for their role in the opioid crisis. Goldin will join an illustrious roster of previous Bailey House event supporters and honorees, including: Nicole Eisenman , Whoopi Goldberg, Debbie Harry , The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, Cynthia Nixon , Catherine Opie , and Billy Porter , among others.

The evening will culminate with an auction that features both live and silent bidding on fine art and exclusive one-of-a-kind experiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on an assortment of luxury items as well as an eclectic variety of art from an array of renowned and emerging artists that include works from: Nan Goldin , Herb Ritts , Robert Mapplethorpe , Ky Anderson, Matthew Bede Murphy , Leslie Bridgman Cimei , Stephen Bron , Francks F Deceus, Evan Dileo , Nicole Eisenman , Helen Esberg , Ian Faden , Sarah Gibeault , Bob Gruen , Elizabeth Grgeory-Gruen , Eric Haze, Sophie Kovel , Betsy Lawrence , Emma McCagg , Ruben Natal-San Miguel , Gabriel J. Shuldiner , Pacifico Silano, Jeremy Sorese , George Spencer and Judie Swanson .

The 2023 event leadership includes: Co-Chairs Eric Goode, Howard Gertler, Jenny Holzer, John S. Lyons, Ryan McGinley, Laura Poitras, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Sze, Mickalene Thomas and Michael Zilkha. Joined by Host Committee Members Michael Avedon, Keith Baltimore, Philip Caggiano, Theodore Dawson, Sarah Gibeault, Barbara Haberman, Tyler Mitchell, Erica Newman, LJ Roberts, Craig Robins, Paul Reitz, Bill Schachtel, Kelly Sinatra, Judie Swanson and Jasmine Wahi.

Robbie Gordy will conduct the live auction. CharityBuzz will host the online auction of one-of-a-kind experiences (link to be shared later).

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Bailey House, which has been addressing poverty, homelessness, mental health, substance use, and chronic illness among low-income New Yorkers for nearly four decades.

In January 2019, Bailey House merged with Housing Works, the nation's leading HIV/AIDS advocacy and service organization. The combined entity is of the largest NY supportive housing providers for folks living with HIV and other chronic illnesses in NY. The partnership provided a powerful new housing development enterprise under the Bailey House name, dedicated to offering clients with an array of expanded service offerings, including primary medical care. As part of the merger, all housing development for the combined entity now takes place under Bailey House. Bailey House maintains its own corporate identity, Board of Directors, and independent operations.

The event is sponsored by Amida Care, LDI Connect, Betsy and Hunt Lawrence, Jennifer Lacks-Kaplan, Kathleen McGivney, and official framer Ziello Inc.

What: ART HOUSE

When: JUNE 14, 2023

Cocktail Reception + Awards Presentation: 6-9PM

Where: THE BOWERY HOTEL, 335 Bowery, NYC

Tickets and INFO:; https://www.classy.org/event/art-house-2023/e474206

About Bailey House: Founded in 1983, Bailey House provides comprehensive housing and supportive services for marginalized New Yorkers affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. All proceeds bolster housing services and housing development, strengthening Bailey House's ongoing efforts to help transform lives, improve health conditions, and expand opportunities for low-income New Yorkers experiencing chronic illness.

About Housing Works: For 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, and healthcare. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts in support of health equity and social justice. For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

