Croquet And Vention Partner to Create Immersive Multiplayer Experiences for Companies Across Industries

Vention Will Provide Expert Development Services For Creation of Multiuser Metaverse Worlds Using Croquet Technologies

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Croquet Corporation and Vention announced today a development partnership where Vention, providing access to over 3,000 engineers across 20+ offices worldwide, will utilize the Croquet Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming and its transformational new Synchronized Computation Architecture to deliver Metaverse projects for clients across multiple industries, helping brands create multiplayer experiences.

Vention developers are trained to build multiplayer experiences for the Web, Web3 and the Metaverse with Croquet developer tools and infrastructure. The Croquet developer platform creates bit-identical user experiences that are synchronized, low latency, low bandwidth and innately multiuser by moving compute from the server "beyond the edge" to user devices.

"Our partnership with Croquet lets us rapidly scale Vention's Metaverse offerings to our global clients and enlarge Vention's Metaverse footprint," said Dave Hecker, West Coast CTO at Vention. "Croquet's tools, including the Microverse World Builder, are easy to use and deliver tremendous value in a short period of time, accelerating our ability to deliver sophisticated multiplayer experiences that are tailored to our clients' needs. We are excited about the partnership with Croquet and delivering rich, one of a kind experiences to Vention's global enterprise and startup clients."

Croquet Microverse World Builder enables 17M+ JavaScript web and web3 developers to rapidly create multi-user 3D Metaverse worlds that can be published to any web server, completely independent of proprietary platforms. Microverse World Builder is a collaborative live programming environment where developers and designers can work together to create and refine Metaverse worlds using JavaScript IDEs and other tools they use today.

Vention lends tech leaders and unique edge to outpace the competition, providing access to world-class engineering talent with agility and ease. The company's engineering teams integrate to fit every client – from enterprise industry leaders to Series A startups – and their methodology, communication, and process to accelerate roadmaps, innovate faster and more efficiently, and rapidly scale operations. Vention serves over 20 industries, including e-commerce, education, fintech, healthcare, gaming, and telecoms; across 25+ emerging technologies, from AI/ML, blockchain, cloud, metaverse and Web3, and UI/UX.

"The web is the Metaverse and it will rapidly become multiuser and immersive," said David A. Smith, founder and CTO of Croquet. "Vention is providing extraordinary leadership in that evolution and we have been highly impressed with their team, process and the outcome of this project. We are thrilled to have Vention as a premier member of the Croquet Development Partner Program."

The Croquet Development Partner Program is for creative Metaverse agencies, software development studios, game development studios, AR/VR/XR development studios, bootcamps, startup accelerators, enterprise innovation hubs, 5G carrier innovation hubs, digital twin companies, universities, schools, and individual software developers who want to create realtime multiuser web and gaming experiences with the Croquet Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming, powered by Croquet OS, the Operating System for the Metaverse. For more information, contact partnerships@croquet.io .

About Vention

Vention is the premier global leader in software engineering, synonymous with technology designed for scale and the common denominator behind the world's most successful tech-empowered enterprises, industry innovators, and startups. Headquartered in New York with 20+ offices, Vention provides access to 3,000+ engineers worldwide and equips technology leaders with the top engineering talent from the world's most respected tech hubs. Our teams sync with clients' in-house engineers to advise and execute their product vision to accelerate their roadmap, innovate faster and more efficiently, and ultimately scale their operations to new heights.

About Croquet

Croquet is on a mission to enable the rapid multiplayer evolution of the web and gaming. It delivers the Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming and its transformational new Synchronized Computation Architecture creates bit-identical user experiences that are synchronized, low latency, low bandwidth and innately multiuser by moving compute from the server "beyond the edge" to user devices. It makes development of multiuser experiences for web and gaming simple for 17M+ JavaScript developers on more than 200,000,000 active websites. Croquet was named "Startup To Watch" at the AWE Conference in May 2022 and received the WEBXR Platform of the Year at the Polys Awards in March 2023. The company was formed in 2019. It is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit croquet.io.

