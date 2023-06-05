Crown Aesthetics Expands Further into the Asia Pacific Region

Hires Jeff Sinclair, Executive Director, Sales, Asia Pacific Region

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., announced today that it is expanding further into the Asia Pacific ("APAC") Region. To lead the way, Jeff Sinclair has joined the organization as Executive Director of Sales, Asia. Mr. Sinclair will lead Crown's growth strategy in Asia with a distributor network for the award winning and first FDA-cleared microneedling system, SkinPen® Precision, and its one-of-a-kind living probiotic, BIOJUVE™.

"Our expansion into the Asian market is significant," said Michael McKenna, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Crown Aesthetics. "Asia not only has a diverse population, but it is also experiencing rapid economic growth. Given the range of benefits SkinPen and BIOJUVE offer, now is a great time to bring them into this competitive market."

A graduate of the University of California, Davis, and a United States Marine who served in Desert Storm, Mr. Sinclair brings over 25 years of sales experience to Crown. Having worked for global organizations such as Viveve Medical, Inc., Restoration Robotics, Obagi Medical Products, Iridex, Laserscope, and Lumenis, Mr. Sinclair, based in Seoul, Korea for several decades, has successfully built and championed diverse international sales teams that have supported Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and general Aesthetic health care practices. Throughout his career, Mr. Sinclair has managed sales (direct and indirect), marketing, clinical training, distribution, and contract negotiations. He has a proven track record of delivering on goals and generating significant revenue growth for his companies.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Jeff to our international team," said Andy Moulton, Vice President, International Sales of Crown Aesthetics. "From 5 countries only four years ago to now over 45 countries, Crown Aesthetics is a welcomed and successful international organization that truly enriches the lives it touches. I look forward to the impact Mr. Sinclair and Crown Aesthetics products have on the skin health of patients worldwide."

"I am excited to join an organization that is committed to skin science for life," said Jeff Sinclair. "Crown's commitment to customer service, innovation, and education makes Crown a great fit for me. I look forward to leveraging my experience and bringing tremendous value to our customers in the APAC region."

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. The minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel category-defining skin biome topical regimen; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP™ Eclipse; VOTESSE™, a hair health system – act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 42 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

