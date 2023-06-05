Genpact Ranked 6th in the '50 Best Firms For Data Scientists To Work For 2023' List by Analytics India Magazine (AIM)

Recognition demonstrates Genpact's continued commitment to building a culture of curiosity, learning and innovation to develop strong data, analytics and AI-skilled workforce

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has earned the 6th spot in the Analytics India Magazine (AIM) Research's annual list of the '50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for'.

To determine the list, Analytics India Magazine (AIM) surveyed hundreds of employers in India to glean insights into how they have created an exemplary work environment for data scientists. The evaluation was based on five key parameters – learning and support, productivity and engagement, benefits and well-being, rewarding excellence and workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. All the firms appearing on this list have robust workplace policies, have undertaken initiatives to build a conducive work environment and provide all the resources needed for data scientists to grow and succeed in their careers.

"As businesses today undergo massive technological disruption, combining data and AI with a robust people-centric culture has emerged as the biggest differentiator," said Harsh Kar, Global Data and Analytics Business Leader, Genpact. "At Genpact, fostering a purpose-driven culture, that encourages our people to continuously learn and embrace different skills and perspectives, is core to who we are and foundational to how we innovate and leverage data, technology, and AI to drive value for ourselves and our clients. This award is a testament to that."

This is Genpact's latest recognition added to its list of growing industry and workplace awards, including –

Genpact is up from the 7th spot last year on the same list. See the full list of 50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work For, here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Analytics India Magazine (AIM) Research

AIM Research (A subsidiary of Analytics India Magazine) provides rigorous, objective research and advisory to organizations that plans to achieve higher level of success with their analytics implementations. Our single, overriding goal is to equip our clients with the insights, advice and tools they need to create a well-oiled data driven enterprise. Visit us at www.aimresearch.ai

Analytics India Magazine chronicles technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science & big data by highlighting the innovations, players, and challenges shaping the future of India through promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world.

