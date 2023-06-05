Pernod Ricard USA Inspires Consumers to Elevate Father’s Day and “Gift Like Dads Favorite”

Platform Shines Light on Top-Shelf Spirits Aged to Perfection, Just Like Dad

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Classics aren't created overnight, it takes years of devotion and nurturing. Premium spirits and wine leader Pernod Ricard USA knows a thing or two about aging to perfection, with a portfolio of high-marque offerings cultivated through careful cask selection, nuanced aging methods and exemplary blending. Honoring a timeless appreciation for Dads this Father's Day, a new "Gift Like Dads Favorite" platform - underscored by a prestige collection that transcends ordinary gift-giving – is offering consumers a lineup of daily giveaways, elevated prize packs*, and Father's Day experiences in Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.

The Epitome of Gifting Excellence

Pernod Ricard is helping shoppers cement themselves as Dad's favorite with a collection of gifts representing the pinnacle of craft, dedication and appreciation. Sure to impress any whiskey lover, high-marque spirits from around the world that are indeed aged to perfection, include:

Aberlour 12 Year Scotch Whisky : double maturation defines this single malt, finished in traditional oak and seasoned sherry casks : double maturation defines this single malt, finished in traditional oak and seasoned sherry casks

Jefferson's Reserve : a small-batch bourbon blend robust enough to satisfy the most discerning snob, yet smooth enough for any whiskey novice : a small-batch bourbon blend robust enough to satisfy the most discerning snob, yet smooth enough for any whiskey novice

Redbreast 12-Year-Old : considered the gem of traditional Irish single pot still whiskies, matured in a combination of bourbon + sherry casks : considered the gem of traditional Irish single pot still whiskies, matured in a combination of bourbon + sherry casks

Martell Blue Swift : V.S.O.P cognac matured in French oak casks and finished in American whiskey barrels, this innovative expression is a category first : V.S.O.P cognac matured in French oak casks and finished in American whiskey barrels, this innovative expression is a category first

Gift Like Dad's Favorite Sweepstakes*

Throughout the month of June, Pernod Ricard is enhancing the gifting experience with a daily sweepstakes offering prize packs that perfectly complement a lineup of premium spirits. Consumers aged 21+ can visit GiftLikeDadsFavorite.com for a chance to win top-shelf whiskey accoutrement, including leather wrapped glassware, premium chilling spheres, and a cocktail smoking kit.

Aged to Perfection Father's Day Experiences

The "Aged to Perfection" spirit continues into Father's Day weekend in Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, with a series of sampling events designed to wow any father or father figure. From June 17-19th, Pernod Ricard's prestige portfolio of high-marque spirits will be featured at multiple locations, alongside "Dads Favorite" inspired gift ideas.

Events will be held at multiple locations, including:

Chicago : The Langham Chicago, Vol. 39, and Terrace 16

Los Angeles : Beverly Wilshire , A Four Seasons Hotel, Market Venice, The Langham Huntington, and Crossroads Kitchen ( West Hollywood + Calabasas locations)

Miami : Kiki on the River, Sexy Fish, GITANO Miami, and The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

For more information, please visit whiskyadvocate.com/pernodricardfathersday .

*Gift Like Dad's Favorite Sweepstakes - Rules Disclaimer

No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Registration ends 6/17/23. See official rules at www.GiftLikeDadsFavorite.com . Odds of winning based upon the number of eligible entries received. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

