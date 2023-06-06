100% Of Testers Said Goodbye to Irritation and Hello to Luscious Lashes and Brows with This New Serum

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinc, a renowned name in the beauty industry, proudly unveiled their latest innovation, a Lash & Brow Enhancer Serum. A remarkable formula, engineered for exceptional results to help you get the lashes and brows you've always desired. Clinical studies demonstrate that 100% of testers experienced improvement without any stinging of irritation.

"It's a next-generation formula that is safe, 87% naturally derived and delivers remarkable improvements in the appearance of lashes and brows," said Katherine Garcia, Marketing Director

Blinc's Lash & Brow Enhancer Serum contains a blend of powerful ingredients, including Peptides, Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid, Amino Acids, Niacinamide, Vitamins, Rosemary, and Ginkgo Biloba, all carefully chosen to nourish and promote the appearance of denser, stronger, and more defined-looking lashes and brows. This serum was meticulously crafted to help enhance the appearance of longer, thicker, defined, and more voluminous lashes as early as 7 days, with optimal results achieved in just 6 weeks.

Blinc's Lash & Brow Enhancer Serum is suitable for all women and men, including those with brittle, weak, thin, or short lashes and brows. Its intensely nourishing proprietary blends of Herbs and Superfoods, such as Rosemary, Aloe Vera, Quinoa, Red Clover, and Ginkgo Biloba, condition, strengthen, and fortify hairs, resulting in a lifted appearance and natural beauty.

Blinc's Conscious Cosmetics Journey: This high-quality serum is packaged in an environmentally friendly container made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled materials, along with FSC packaging. The super-thin applicator ensures ultimate precision, enabling users to apply the perfect amount of serum with ease. Proudly made in the USA.

Blinc's Lash & Brow Enhancer Serum is priced at $68 for 4.5mL, offering exceptional value at $15.11 per mL. It is now available at BlincInc.com and on Amazon.com .

About Blinc

Founded in 1999 and based in Florida (USA), Blinc emerged as a trailblazer in the beauty industry with its pioneering tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology. This revolutionary breakthrough eliminated the frustrations of smudging, fading, flaking, or running makeup. Today, Blinc continues to develop ultra longwearing cosmetics for those leading busy lives, providing unparalleled hold that withstands tears, sweat, and even challenging climates. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and a commitment to enhancing natural beauty, Blinc is dedicated to offering sacrifice-free products that stay intact through life's demands.

