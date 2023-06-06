SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agillence, Inc., an optimization company, today announced that it has been selected by Toyota Motor Europe N.V./S.A. (TME) to provide proprietary optimization software to support planning parts logistics networks.

Agillence to Provide Inbound Logistics Optimization Software to Toyota Motor Europe N.V.

Agillence Lean Logistics Optimizer (ALLO) software was selected by TME based upon its ability to solve its complex logistics network requirements, while honoring lean principles.

The initial one-year pilot activity embeds the opportunity to evolve into a long-term cooperation.

"ALLO will provide TME the ability to contribute on the definition of a sustainable logistics network towards the achievement of carbon neutrality while supporting the identification of cost optimization opportunities in parts logistics planning along with reduction of planning cycle time " said Jean Christophe Deville, Head of Production Parts and Vehicle Logistics in TME.

"At Agillence, we are advancing ALLO to cater to the unique geographical logistics complexities and demands of Europe. We're incorporating in-depth end-to-end CO2 computations and associated costs into our ALLO optimization model, enabling shippers to reach their carbon neutrality aspirations more effectively. It's a privilege to have been chosen by TME," stated Srini Paruchuri, our Vice President of Customer Strategy and Solutions..

About Agillence, Inc.

Agillence has developed powerful "next generation" optimization technology for solving supply chain problems. Coupled with a unique web-based product architecture, Agillence delivers clients unprecedented benefits.

Agillence is proven in the area of automotive inbound logistics as experts. Agillence can provide the right people, process and technology to ensure optimized material flow. Our customers include OEMs, Tier suppliers and 3PLs across the globe.

