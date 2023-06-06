Alex Morgan Teams Up with Orgain to Help Fuel Her Journey to Compete in The World's Largest Women's Soccer Event

Alex Morgan Teams Up with Orgain to Help Fuel Her Journey to Compete in The World's Largest Women's Soccer Event

Orgain's #EnergyFTW Sweepstakes Encourages People to Bring Their A Game like Alex for a Chance to Win the Opportunity to Cheer Her on from the Sidelines in New Zealand this Summer

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain, the #1 plant protein powder brand in the U.S*, is teaming up with American professional soccer player Alex Morgan to fuel her journey to New Zealand and Australia this summer for the world's largest Women's Soccer event. As someone who plays many roles including pro soccer champion, team captain, mom, and philanthropist, Alex knows the level of energy needed to win on and off the field and the importance of nutrition to help conquer the day and balance the increasing demands of daily life.

Alex Morgan is teaming up with Orgain to encourage people everywhere tobring their A game for #EnergyFTW. Photo Credit: Orgain (PRNewswire)

"The key to keeping my energy up to tackle whatever the day throws at me is by incorporating convenient and delicious protein-packed options into my daily routine," said Alex Morgan. "Orgain is my go-to for high-quality, clean plant protein powder, helping fuel my body so I can embrace my days to the fullest, whether it's enduring hard training sessions for the upcoming big game or spending quality time off the field with my family."

To inspire and fuel people to harness their own #EnergyFTW, Orgain is awarding tickets for people to see Alex Morgan and her teammates perform in New Zealand. One lucky person who visits energyftwsweeps.com, shares a video or photo showing how they put their best foot forward to conquer the day, and tags #EnergyFTW and @DrinkOrgain will be rewarded with this once in a lifetime experience.

"As a brand that believes everyone should have access to clean, high-quality nutrition to help people live more vibrant lives, we're thrilled to continue our partnership with Alex Morgan, a true embodiment of what it means to live life to the fullest," said Andrea Theodore, Chief Marketing Officer for Orgain. "Our goal is that together, we can inspire and motivate others to fuel their bodies with good, clean protein to bring their best A-game every day."

Orgain nutritional products, including the #1 plant protein powder in the U.S.* and creamy ready-to-drink shakes, are made with organic, high-quality ingredients to maximize nutrition and are available nationwide online through Amazon or Orgain.com and in major retailers including Costco, Target, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, and Whole Foods, among others. For more information, visit Orgain.com.

Consumers can enter the #EnergyFTW sweepstakes starting 06/05/2023 through 11:59 PM ET on 06/29/23. One winner will receive a trip for them and one guest to New Zealand to attend the world's largest women's soccer event in 2023 on 08/01/23. To enter the #EnergyFTW sweepstakes, visit energyftwsweeps.com.**

About Orgain: Founded by Dr. Andrew Abraham on the principle that quality, accessible nutrition can help people lead healthy, vibrant lives, Orgain has quickly emerged as a wellness brand disrupting the functional foods category through its commitment to delivering clean high-quality nutrition products that offer an unparalleled taste experience. Orgain's products are USDA certified organic whenever possible, non-GMO, and made without soy, and artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Orgain makes over 30 items ranging from powders and RTD beverages, to bars, hydration mixes and VMS, and a variety of delicious on-trend flavor variations to choose from. Orgain offers good, clean nutrition for different lifestyles, including products specially formulated for kids and athletes. To learn more about Orgain and Dr. Abraham's story and purpose, shop for products, and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.

*In the U.S., IRI data 52 weeks ending 4.1.23

**#EnergyFTW Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Orgain - #EnergyFTW Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of 50 U.S. states & D.C., who are 18 and older (or 19 for residents of AL & NE) who have a valid passport. To enter, visit www.energyftwsweeps.com from 12:00:00 AM CT on 6/5/2023 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 6/29/2023. Subject to official rules at www.energyFTWsweeps.com. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Orgain, LLC, 16851 Hale Ave, Irvine, CA 92606.

Press Contact:

Shannon Frieser, for Orgain

Shannon.Frieser@edible-inc.com

(312) 978-8958

Orgain’s nutritional products are packed with protein to help fuel metabolismfor sustained energy, helping people everywhere harness their own #EnergyFTW. Photo Credit: Orgain (PRNewswire)

Orgain

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orgain