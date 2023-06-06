Raistone Hires Ksusha McCormick to Lead Firmwide Strategy

McCormick brings 20+ years of business building experience within the financial services and fintech industries

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raistone today announced the addition of Ksusha McCormick to its executive team, where she will serve as the company's new Chief Strategy Officer and spearhead the leading fintech's next phase of growth.

In her role, McCormick will be responsible for alignment and implementation of strategic priorities across Raistone. She will oversee the teams responsible for corporate and product strategy, and will report to Raistone Chief Executive and founder Dave Skirzenski.

"This is a pivotal time for the financial services industry, as many companies are forced to seek non-bank partners to meet their working capital needs," McCormick said. "Uncertainty in the banking sector presents a tremendous opportunity for Raistone, which has proven itself to be a reliable, scalable and flexible provider of business funding. Amid rising interest rates and a stressed financial system, Raistone is a best-in-class partner for SMEs looking to strengthen their cash position using alternative working capital solutions."

"I am thrilled to welcome Ksusha to the Raistone team. She possesses the breadth of experience necessary to shape and drive our strategic priorities," Skirzenski said. "Together, we will continue to deliver on our mission of helping businesses access new forms of capital."

First incubated in 2017, Raistone has provided nearly $10 billion to date in business financing. Since inception, it has doubled in growth every 12 months, and has forged strategic partnerships with firms like SAP, Oracle, Coupa and Mastercard.

McCormick boasts two decades of experience in financial services and fintech. Prior to joining Raistone, she cofounded and served as Chief Executive of Decameron Technologies, a fintech that provides sophisticated pricing, analytics and risk management solutions for loan, bond and other fixed-income portfolios. She also previously led the launch of Seaport Global Asset Management, an SEC-registered investment advisor specializing in stressed, distressed and niche credit strategies.

Ksusha holds a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia College and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She also serves on the board of No Limits Learning, a nonprofit that promotes multilingual education in New York City public schools.

About Raistone

Raistone was born with the vision of equalizing access to working capital and meeting the demand for financing on a global scale. A world-leading fintech collaboratively owned by a full-service broker dealer, $30 billion family office, a $900 billion wealth manager, and an international bank, Raistone enables the financing of billions of dollars in transactions every year. Its best-in-class technology coupled with unparalleled access to institutional capital extends financing to companies of all sizes, fully integrated with the same software platforms they already use. Raistone works to ensure that all businesses have access to their money, on their terms. For further information, visit raistone.com.

