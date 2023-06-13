ISSRDC Agenda Highlights In-Depth Discussions About Harnessing Low Earth Orbit to Benefit Humanity

12th Annual Conference Highlighting Space Station Research to be Held July 31-August 3, 2023, in Seattle

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The only conference dedicated to research and development onboard the International Space Station (ISS) kicks off July 31, 2023, in Seattle. The 12th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) agenda features leaders, researchers, and innovators advancing opportunities in low Earth orbit (LEO) for the benefit of life on Earth and to drive commerce in space. The conference is hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc., manager of the ISS National Laboratory; NASA; and the American Astronautical Society (AAS).

This year's event includes dynamic keynote addresses, lightning talks, technical sessions, and in-depth panel discussions that showcase innovation and discovery happening onboard the orbiting laboratory. Sessions throughout the conference will include international and national partners covering strategic research areas and discussing ideas for inspiring the next generation of space industry professionals, with representation from NASA and the ISS National Lab.

Register for ISSRDC to receive announcements regarding keynote speakers and featured sessions centered around ways the space station continues to provide a unique platform for research and technology development in LEO. In addition to sessions listed in the agenda, ISSRDC features a marketplace expo that offers a venue to meet with researchers, stakeholders, and policymakers, as they showcase how they utilize the space environment. In the coming weeks, announcements will highlight keynote speakers and panel sessions for ISSRDC 2023. Check the agenda regularly leading up to the event for new speakers and session updates.

ISSRDC is a unique opportunity to explore research and development opportunities onboard the space station, network with leaders in the space industry, and elevate innovations that benefit humanity and support a robust and sustainable market in LEO. The conference brings together leaders in science and industry to explore avenues that utilize the orbiting laboratory to maximize research and technology development goals.

Registration for the 12th annual ISSRDC is now open. To learn more about the conference, including other sessions, speakers, and how to attend, please visit the conference website.

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the space station are available to support non-NASA science, technology and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit ISSNationalLab.org.

