Grand Opening of Sisram Wellness Center™ in Chicago: A New Era of Skin Health, Beauty, and Wellness Services

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Wellness Center is excited to announce the grand opening of its flagship facility in downtown Chicago. The center offers a comprehensive range of advanced medical aesthetic services in skin health, beauty, and wellness. With a team of highly skilled professionals, licensed practitioners, and skin health specialists, Sisram Wellness Center is committed to providing exceptional care tailored to everyone's unique needs and concerns.

Visitors to Sisram Wellness Center can expect a wide range of services, including solutions for common aesthetic concerns such as acne, scars, skin discoloration, hair removal, skin tightening, cosmetic injections and more. The center also offers treatments for hair restoration and provides a range of health and wellness services for both men and women.

"At Sisram Medical, our mission is to drive the progress of our field and nurture the growth of our ecosystem by providing evidence-based solutions that prioritize the patient's experience," emphasized Lior Dayan, President and CEO of Sisram Medical. "Through integrating trusted brands like Alma®, within the framework of Sisram Wellness Center, we strive to gather valuable insights from end-users, placing their needs and aspirations at the forefront. The grand opening of our flagship establishment in Chicago is a momentous step towards our strategic goals, and we are thrilled to embark on expanding Sisram Wellness Center to other prominent cities across the globe in the coming years."

Sisram Wellness Center has been meticulously developed to provide exceptional premium services within a cutting-edge facility, staffed by a highly skilled team. Keith Adams, President of Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, expressed his warm welcome to the Chicago community. "The center has been thoughtfully designed as an immersive experience center, allowing our clients to be the first to explore and benefit from our groundbreaking solutions as they are introduced to the market. With state-of-the-art technology and the unmatched expertise of our team, Sisram Wellness Center is poised to establish itself as the premier destination for skin health, beauty, and wellness services in Chicago."

Jeffrey Hsu, MD, Medical Director and Dermatologist at Sisram Wellness Center, expressed his pride in being part of the Sisram Wellness Center family. "Our highly qualified and trained medical staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and helping our patients achieve their skin health and wellness goals," said Dr. Hsu.

The grand opening of Sisram Wellness Center represents an exciting milestone for both the company and the Chicago community. By combining cutting-edge technology, expert care, and a nurturing environment, the center aims to become a trusted destination for individuals seeking to enhance their health and wellbeing.

For more information about Sisram Wellness Center, please visit www.swc-chicago.com. Media inquiries and interview requests can be directed to pr@swc-chicago.com.

About Sisram Wellness Center:

Sisram Wellness Center is a premier healthcare and wellness facility located in downtown Chicago. The center offers advanced aesthetic services and personalized care to address the unique needs of each individual. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Sisram Wellness Center is committed to providing exceptional and evidence-based care to enhance overall wellbeing.

