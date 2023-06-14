TriNet Announces Fourth Annual TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Kicking Off September 12-14 in New York

Award-Winning Conference Theme 'People for People'

DUBLIN, Calif. , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that registration is open for TriNet PeopleForce 2023. The three-day, award-winning conference will commence on Tuesday, September 12, featuring an outstanding roster of prominent business leaders, luminaries, and experts that will share their experiences and insights on topics related to entrepreneurial success. The live event will take place live from the Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

TriNet Announces Fourth Annual TriNet PeopleForce 2023Kicking Off September 12-14 in New York (PRNewswire)

The theme for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 is People for People, and will explore a broad range of topics including, AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction, and more.

"We are thrilled to bring our award-winning TriNet PeopleForce back to New York for its fourth year," said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. "Our inspirational and influential lineup will bring strategies, tools and insights to help SMB attendees deal with current challenges, face the future, and continue to evolve their businesses—and people."

TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will provide business leaders and entrepreneurs with three days of incredible sessions and opportunities to celebrate and advocate for the people that run and operate the SMBs that drive our economy forward.

Early-bird registration for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 is now open. Register to attend virtually or live in New York: https://peopleforce.trinet.com/

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2022, visit: Rise | Empowered by TriNet

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.